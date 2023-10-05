Joel Filliol partners with Group Evolution to deliver a unique program of triathlon training camps

ARQUENAY, France, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Filliol and Group Evolution are delighted to launch a series of unique training experiences to help triathletes progress to the next level. Held at a stunning Chateau in the Loire, France, these experiences not only provide a training stimulus, but also educate attendees on how to train, recover and evolve their performance, drawing upon Joel's experience in coaching elite triathletes.

Joel Filliol, one of triathlon’s most successful performance coaches, has partnered with Group Evolution to deliver a series of unique training experiences to be held at the Chateau de la Motte Henry in the Pays de la Loire, France.

Six camps will be held in 2024, two hosted by Joel and four by coaches who share Joel's coaching philosophy. Group training, focussed small group sessions and individual assessments are all included, as is all food & drink and accommodation.

Joel is internationally recognised as one of triathlon's most successful performance coaches, having guided athletes to world-class success and served in leading positions with the Canadian, British, Italian, and Australian triathlon federations. Athletes in his elite triathlon squad have won over 30 world series events, with more than 100 podium performances and 6 world championship titles.

Commenting on the partnership, Joel said:

"I am hugely excited by the opportunity to share the lessons I have learnt from over 20 years of supporting elite triathletes, with enthusiastic age groupers, of all abilities. We have developed a detailed program for these camps, with each session helping to educate attendees in how to train with purpose and take their performance to the next level. With a combination of 1-1 analysis, focussed small group sessions, group training and continuous feedback, the camps will replicate a lot of what we do with our elites, tailoring this to each individual attendee. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Chateau - the facilities are great, the setting inspirational, and I am excited to help age groupers get the most out of themselves, both on camp and beyond."

Barry Williams, co-founder of Group Evolution Retreats, added:

"The partnership with Joel will be revolutionary for age group athletes. Not only will attendees benefit from a program which will provide the correct training stimulus, they will also learn valuable lessons from each session that they will be able to apply to their training in the future, enabling them to take their performance to the next level. Whether attending camps hosted by Joel himself, or those hosted by our handpicked team of highly experienced coaches, the program will be identical and the content unlike any other triathlon training experience. These camps deliver amazing value for money, at a stunning location."

Group Evolution delivers premium, all-inclusive retreats, partnering with leading coaches and health professionals, all well-respected in their fields. Group Evolution's retreats are unique in that they are tailored to each guest, allowing coaches to spend more time helping and less time analysing. Retreats leave guests relaxed, inspired and on their way to becoming their best.

