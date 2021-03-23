Joel Ford of Partners Risk Strategies appointed to UNC Board of Governors.

"I'm grateful to my former colleagues in the North Carolina General Assembly for entrusting me with this role on behalf of our state's prestigious university system," said Joel Ford. "The future of North Carolina's economy and workforce is largely dependent on the talented students who matriculate through our state schools. I look forward to prioritizing their best interests."

Walter Davis, Founding Member of Partners Risk Strategies said, "Joel has always been committed to the progress of the state of North Carolina, and this new role will permit him the opportunity to continue to do just that. We look forward to seeing how Joel influences the development and advancement of our state's universities."

Ford, who represented Mecklenburg County for six years, was appointed by the Senate to a seat left vacant by the departure of Darrell Allison. Ford joins the board to fill the final two years of Allison's term. The North Carolina Senate voted 45-3 in favor of Ford's nomination.

Ford is Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations for Partners Risk Strategies, LLC - a commercial insurance intermediary. He began his professional career with Waste Management of Atlanta, GA and later launched his own waste management services company in Charlotte. Ford has owned several businesses including a restaurant (Juniors Chicken & Waffles) and a barbershop and salon (Premier Barbershop & Salon).

As a state senator, Ford spent six years on the Transportation, Transportation Appropriations and Transportation Oversight Joint Legislative committees, helped pass the state's "Raise the Age" legislation and lowered in-state tuition for public universities with NC Promise.

As former Chairman of the Charlotte Housing Authority, Ford led and supported multiple initiatives including helping to secure funding to launch and operate Renaissance West Initiative, which revitalized the former Boulevard Homes public housing site into a vibrant village called Renaissance West. Ford also formed partnerships to eradicate homelessness and helped create the Center for Employment Services.

Ford has served as Former Member of the Board of Directors for the Renaissance West Community Initiative, Former Member of the Board of Directors of Stratford-Richardson YMCA, Former Member of the Board of Directors and Volunteer Child Custody Advocate for the Council for Children's Rights and as a current Current Member of the Board of Visitors for North Carolina A&T State University.

Ford graduated from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

