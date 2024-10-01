JOEL GOTT WINES CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH FEEDING AMERICA FOR FAMILIES NATIONWIDE THROUGH 'GOTT FOR GOOD' INITIATIVE

California vintner continues partnership to help provide another 2.5 million meals this holiday season

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gott Wines, an award-winning and family-owned portfolio of elegant, balanced and affordable wines, celebrates the expansion of its philanthropic commitment through the 'Gott for Good' initiative by helping provide 2.5 million meals1 through the Feeding America® network of 200 member food banks nationwide through December 31, 2024. This holiday season marks Joel Gott Wines' sixth consecutive year of partnership with Feeding America, which has resulted in over 10 million meals donated in total since 2019. The ongoing partnership reaffirms the winery's commitment to helping people across the United States facing immense food insecurity2:

Last year, nearly 47 million individuals lived in food-insecure households

Among children, more than 14 million—1 in 5—were living in food-insecure households

As a fourth-generation vintner and business owner who's proud to give back, Joel Gott is passionate about continuing to elevate the Gott for Good initiative to help make a difference during the holiday season. "Being able to make an impact with something as important as food security is meaningful for myself and all of us at the winery," said Joel Gott, owner of Joel Gott Wines. "It's gratifying to see the good we're doing with Feeding America, and I'm excited to see more positive outcomes from our sixth year of partnership."

New this year, Joel Gott is proud to offer a scan-to-donate feature for those looking to support a brand that gives back this holiday season, while also benefiting their local community. Beginning October 1st, Joel Gott Wines fans are invited to scan a QR code to prompt an incremental $1 donation to Feeding America for every scan. No purchase is required which further reinforces Joel Gott Wine's commitment in the movement to end hunger. The QR code may be found on Gott for Good in-store displays across the country. Shoppers may make a one-time or monthly donation to help individuals and families facing hunger by visiting https://give.feedingamerica.org/a/donate.

To learn more about Joel Gott Wines' partnership with the Feeding America network of 200 foodbanks nationwide, please visit www.gottwines.com/gott-for-good.

About Joel Gott Wines

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features five core wines: 815 California Cabernet Sauvignon, California Sauvignon Blanc, California Chardonnay, California Pinot Noir and Oregon Pinot Gris Rosé. In addition, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. For more information visit www.gottwines.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Notes:

1) $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks

2) Sources: USDA, Feeding America

