Joel Gott Wines Helps Provide 1.5 Million Meals to Food Banks Nationwide Through 'Gott For Good' Initiative

ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gott Wines, an award-winning portfolio of elegant, balanced and affordable wines, continues to expand its philanthropic commitment through the 'Gott for Good' initiative by helping provide 1.5 million meals to 200 local food banks, pantries, and other community-based meal programs nationwide from now through December 31, 2020. The brand's support will help provide 1.5 million meals to families in need across the country.

Joel Gott is more than a fourth-generation winemaker, restaurant owner and entrepreneur. He is someone who has always remained grounded in his personal values of family first and helping others, which is why he felt compelled to introduce the Gott for Good program in 2019 based on his belief that every family deserves to have food on the table. Looking to do his part to help those in need, Joel was able to donate to 26 food banks across the country within the first year of the Gott For Good program. Now, as Gott For Good continues its commitment for the second year, the program has been able to increase its reach to make an even greater impact throughout food banks nationwide.

"This year is nothing as anyone expected and so many people across the world have been faced with so many unforeseen challenges, which makes our mission through Gott for Good that much more significant," said Joel Gott, vintner of Joel Gott Wines. "From my family to yours, we are honored to be able to partner with food banks nationwide and hopefully bring these families a memorable holiday spent with their family and friends."

Driving the Gott For Good initiative are the immense food insecurity realities that Americans are presently facing:

1 in 3 adults and 1 in 2 children will be food insecure due to COVID-19

With California seeing the highest increase in the number of children living in food-insecure households

Texas will have the most food-insecure children in the U.S. (2.3 million)

Massachusetts and New Jersey's food insecurity will increase by over 75% since 2018

Source: Feeding America

69% of Americans have had to choose between paying for utilities and food

67% have had to choose between paying for transportation and food

66% have had to choose between paying for medical care and food

57% have had to choose between paying for housing and food

Source: Feeding America

The Gott for Good program will donate to 200 food banks nationwide during its second year. To learn more about Joel Gott Wines, please visit www.gottwines.com.

About Joel Gott Wines

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features five core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and the Palisades Red Wine Blend. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com.

