Joel Gott Wines Introduces Sauvy B, a Sauvignon Blanc Spritz with Electrolytes Made for Summer Sipping

Made with California Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water and citrus, Sauvy B delivers a bright, refreshing RTD experience

ST. HELENA, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gott Wines today announced the launch of Sauvy B, a new Sauvignon Blanc spritz with electrolytes that brings together wine, spritz culture and functional refreshment in one easy, ready-to-enjoy can.

Courtesy of Sauvy B

Sauvy B is made with California Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, electrolytes and bright citrus flavors, creating a gluten-free, crisp, lightly sparkling drink designed for social moments that don't need overthinking. Available in Lime and Grapefruit, each 12oz can contains approximately 100 calories, 4.5% ABV and delivers a lighter, more refreshing low-calorie alternative to traditional wine and many ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

Created by fourth-generation California vintner Joel Gott and his wife and winemaking partner, Sarah Gott, Sauvy B builds on decades of Sauvignon Blanc expertise while reimagining how wine can show up in everyday life.

Unlike many ready-to-drink beverages made with malt or spirits, Sauvy B starts with real California Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, electrolytes from Himalayan pink salt and bright citrus flavors, creating a gluten-free, crisp, easy-drinking spritz that brings a fresh perspective to the category. The result is a portable beverage with pure citrus flavor, soft, refreshing bubbles, and a crisp, easy-drinking profile that fits naturally into all occasions.

"We saw an opportunity to bring together everything people are looking for right now: great flavor, convenience and a fresh take on Sauvignon Blanc," said Joel Gott, founder of Joel Gott Wines. "Sauvy B is easy to enjoy, easy to bring along and made for the moments that naturally bring people together."

The launch comes as consumers continue to gravitate toward lighter alcoholic beverages, convenient ready-to-drink formats and products that align with wellness-minded lifestyles.

As a Top 10 wine brand in the $10-$14.99 segment and a three-time recipient of Wine Spectator Top 100 recognition, Joel Gott Wines has built a reputation for quality and consistency. Sauvy B extends that legacy into a new category, offering a fresh way to enjoy Sauvignon Blanc in a convenient canned wine format.

Sauvy B is rolling out in major retailers including Target, Walmart and Total Wine & More and online in select markets beginning July 2026, with a suggested retail price of $13.99 per four-pack. Expanded distribution and a national rollout will continue into January 2027.

For more information, visit www.sauvybspritz.com or follow @sauvybspritz.

Images HERE.

About Sauvy B: Sauvy B is a fresh, wine-based Sauvignon Blanc spritz from Joel Gott Wines, founded by fourth-generation California vintner Joel Gott and acclaimed winemaker Sarah Gott. Made with California Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, electrolytes and bright citrus flavors, Sauvy B is gluten free and delivers a crisp, refreshing drinking experience in a convenient ready-to-enjoy can. Available in Lime and Grapefruit, Sauvy B offers a great new way to enjoy wine that is light, portable and fun. Because great wine shouldn't require spending a lot, it should just require a good occasion. To learn more, visit www.sauvybspritz.com or follow @sauvybspritz.

SOURCE Joel Gott Wines