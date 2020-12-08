Joel H Cano's New Book Pecado Es Mi Nombre, A Gripping Narrative That Delves Into The Nature Of Sin That Has Caused Tragedy On Humanity Through Time

Joel said this about his book: "When we think of the word sin , it does not make us such an unpleasant word. It seems that it has already taken part in our vocabulary and practical life. However, it carries an eternal weight on each person who moves through planet earth. According to statistics, in the six thousand years of human history, we have had thirty years of peace. Most of history is recorded by wars—wars between nations, internal wars, wars between peoples, war in neighborhoods, war in families, and personal wars. Many times, we see ourselves debating with ourselves. What has caused these wars from the beginning to the present day?"

Published by Page Publishing, Joel H Cano's new book Pecado Es Mi Nombre will enlighten the readers on the topic of sin and how it has haunted humankind for millennia by causing major and minor conflicts that destroy the soul.

Consumers who wish to learn about the dangers of sin in life can purchase Pecado Es Mi Nombre in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360197/Joel_H_Cano.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

