Joel Shapiro to Produce Action Thriller "REDEEMER"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass Pictures is proud to announce that it will produce the action thriller "REDEEMER." Written by Chad Law (Hero Wanted, Drive Hard, Daylight's End) and to be directed by Latin American Female Director Carmen Cabana (Narcos, Vida, High Fidelity), the film will be the directorial debut of Ms. Cabana, who has emerged as one of the top female and in demand cinematographers in the film industry. Produced by Joel Shapiro in association with Bluegrass Pictures, principal photography is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2020.

A former Catholic priest, who has severed all ties to the church and to God, is on a mission of revenge. He is killing his way through a gang of brutal criminals in his quest to find the man who murdered his mentor and several of his fellow priests in cold blood. Above all, one thing is certain – the priests were not the victims of a random act of violence, but instead a reason tied to his own past that, when revealed, will force him to take stock of his own violent acts and maybe help him find his faith again...perhaps even his redemption.

"Since I was a young girl, I have been passionate towards action films from South Korea, Japan, Brazil as well as Hollywood," said Director Carmen Cabana. "I will be bringing these many influences together to this project that is dark, fast paced, and yet full of character complexity and heart. While many people in Hollywood and the press talk about inclusion, few in the industry are actually actively working to make it a reality. I am grateful to my friend Joel Shapiro for supporting female and minority directors, particularly in a genre in which many wrongfully assume is no place for female voices. I am a woman who can count with my fingers the number of romantic comedies I've seen in my life. Action films, however, I see in the theater or my personal collection whose titles number in the hundreds. I am very excited to bring a female perspective to it and be a part of this fantastic project. Me encanta!"

"I have been following Carmen's career for many years," stated Joel Shapiro, producer and CEO of Bluegrass Pictures. "She in an artist and a great story teller; we are honored and lucky to have her directing this film."

Bluegrass Pictures is a full-service film and production company that specializes in the art and science of film making. Recent theatrical releases produced by Bluegrass Pictures include Killerman starring Liam Hemsworth, Dear Dictator starring Michael Caine, Katie Holmes and Jason Biggs, and Beast of Burden, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Film projects currently in post production include No Man's Land starring Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell and Die in A Gunfight, starring Alexandra Dadarrio, Diego Boneta and Travis Fimmel.

Bluegrass Pictures is represented by David Fritz of Boyarski Fritz law firm.

