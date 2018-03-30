BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel T. Andreesen is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the Legal field.

Andreesen serves as a Partner at Rodriguez & Associates, which specializes in personal injury law, trucking accidents and product liability cases. He brings over 25 years of career experience, as well as expertise in personal injury law, to his role.

"We serve those who are in the most need: the victims of car and truck crashes, oil field accidents, defective and dangerous products, excessive force by over-aggressive police and other incidents in which the people we trust harm us or our loved ones," the firm's website states. "We provide the caring and empathetic service that can only come from someone who's been in the same situation as the person being served. As a Bakersfield law firm, we primarily serve local clients, but yet have also represented accident victims in Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Washington and other states."

Andreesen utilizes a wealth of knowledge in the field. "I guarantee one-on-one attention and individualized legal strategies for each client he represents," he said. "I focus on injured parties, wrongful death cases and representing plaintiffs." Additionally, his strategy allows a high success rate and huge settlements for his clients, alongside an unprecedented quality of service.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Andreesen grew up on a farm near Anamosa, Iowa, with no lawyers in his family. He attended the University of Iowa with the intent of becoming a broadcast journalist. Following an internship with the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., Andreesen was inspired to pursue law. After he earned his Bachelor's degree in both Journalism and Political Science, he earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa.

To further his professional development, Andreesen is a member of the State of California Bar Association and has served on the Kern County Bar Association Board of Directors. He has also served as a member of the Kern County Law Library Board of Trustees for over 15 years.

In recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the field, Andreesen is considered one of the 10 Best in Southern California for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. Also, Andreesen was recently recognized for having one of the Top 50 Settlements in California for 2016 by TopVerdict.com.

