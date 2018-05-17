BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel T. Andreesen is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Partner at Rodriguez & Associates.

Dedicated to providing optimal legal services, Rodriguez & Associates has devoted its practice to, "serving those who are in the most need: the victims of car and truck crashes, oil field accidents, defective and dangerous products, excessive force by over-aggressive police and other incidents in which the people we trust harm us or our loved ones." The firm prides themselves on providing, the "caring and empathetic service that can only come from someone who's been in the same situation as the person being served."

With over twenty five years of experience in the legal profession under his belt, Joel T. Andreesen is commended for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout his career, Andreesen has attained extensive experience in the areas of personal injury law, trucking accidents and product liability cases.

Andreesen utilizes a wealth of knowledge in the field. "I guarantee one-on-one attention and individualized legal strategies for each client he represents," he said. "I focus on injured parties, wrongful death cases and representing plaintiffs." Additionally, his strategy allows a high success rate and huge settlements for his clients, alongside an unprecedented quality of service.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Andreesen grew up on a farm near Anamosa, Iowa, with no lawyers in his family. Early in his educational career, Andreesen attended the University of Iowa with the intent of becoming a broadcast journalist. Following an internship with the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., Andreessen was inspired to pursue law. Thereafter, Andreesen obtained his Bachelor's degree in both Journalism and Political Science, and attained his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa.

To further his professional development, Andreessen is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the State of California Bar Association and has served on the Kern County Bar Association Board of Directors. He has also served as a member of the Kern County Law Library Board of Trustees for over 15 years.

In recognition of professional accolades in the field, Andreesen is considered one of the 10 Best in Southern California for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. Also, Andreesen was recently recognized for having one of the Top 50 Settlements in California for 2016 by TopVerdict.com.

