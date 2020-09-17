Joel Warren, Global Hair Legend, Gives the Beauty Universe A Provocative Virtual Makeover Bringing Skincare, Haircare, And Cosmetic Partners Together at The New Joelwarren.Shop

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOELWARREN.SHOP combines the future of beauty retail and the luxury shopping experience, offering online shoppers the world's best beauty brands. With over 30 years working as a master hair colorist and salon owner, Joel Warren is a partner of Saks Fifth Avenue as the owner of multiple, elite salon locations called THE SALON PROJECT. By introducing his beauty partners to his own e-commerce platform, Joel Warren created a seamless way to virtually shop for skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products fully equipped with virtual beauty assistants.

Joel Warren launches new beauty shopping site

"Clients and beauty associates alike are searching for a streamlined, touch-free way to purchase and sell top-of-the-line beauty products in a safe environment. In partnership with Luxlock, JOELWARREN.SHOP is the ultimate beauty experience, where shoppers and beauty associates do not leave the comforts of their home and salon chairs to find premium service and products."

Luxlock is the leader in creating and maximizing the virtual luxury retail environment. With over 83% of U.S. shoppers needing some support during their online shopping experience, Luxlock has created a platform like no other luxury shopping experience.

"Everything we know about retail has changed overnight," explains Casey Golden, CEO of Luxlock. "Luxlock is a unique luxury recognition technology that instantly recognizes shopper preferences. Curating a seamless, personalized shopping experience for beauty products and beyond."

Combining the expertise of a salon master and the cutting-edge technology Luxlock offers, JOELWARREN.SHOP is revolutionizing the beauty shopping experience by continuing to put talent at the forefront of shopping to serving customers a meaningful path to purchase online or in-salon.

Warren's celebrated clientele include Christie Brinkley, Jerry Hall, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Julianne Moore, and Zoe Kravitz to name a few. Joel Warren is a sought-after industry expert, appearing on dozens of television shows, magazines, and blogs promoting his vision, including the Today Show, Wendy Williams, Vogue, WWD, GQ, Salon Today, The Cut, New York Post, and many more.

For more information visit www.joelwarren.shop and www.luxlock.com

Media Contact



Laura Fitzgerald

917-859-8028

[email protected]

SOURCE THE SALON PROJECT

Related Links

https://joelwarren.shop/

