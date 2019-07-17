Joella's Hot Chicken to Double in Size with Southeast and Midwest Expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joella's Hot Chicken, a fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern side dishes, today announced plans to open nine new stores in the Southeast and Midwest by the end of 2019. The expansion will increase the restaurant's footprint to five states and reinforces Joella's as the largest hot chicken restaurant brand in the United States.

Four of the new stores will open throughout metropolitan Atlanta in Cumberland, Kennesaw, Woodstock and Newnan; and three new stores will open in Florida's Melbourne, Largo and Seminole communities. Additionally, Joella's has signed leases for a third Cincinnati-area location in Mason, Ohio and Indiana's fourth location in Fort Wayne.

"Hot chicken isn't just about heat—it's about flavor," said Christina Happel, Regional Vice President of Operations for Joella's Hot Chicken. "And that's why current guests have embraced Joella's. We're thrilled that we are doubling the number of restaurants serving up just the right amount of spice and a heaping side of Southern hospitality."

Details about new locations and opening dates will be announced in the near future, including job opportunities and plans to give away "Free Hot Chicken for a Year" to the first 100 guests in line during grand opening events.

About Joella's Hot Chicken

Joella's Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken, and made-from-scratch Southern Sides. Joella's menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with made-from-scratch Southern sides including: Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Parm Garlic Fries and Sweet Vinegar Slaw.

Founded in 2015, the company now includes eight locations throughout Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, and will have 17 stores by the end of 2019. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella's has won numerous accolades including 2018 Best of Louisville Reader's Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant, and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State. For more information visit us at www.joellas.com. Follow us on facebook.com/joellashotchicken, Instagram @JoellasHotChicken and Twitter @Joellaschicken.

