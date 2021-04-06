Joella's Launches New Rewards App for Restaurant's Hot Chicken Fans

To build excitement around the new rewards app, Joella's has also launched a sweepstakes for customers who are among the first to sign up. Anyone who joins the rewards program between now and April 30, 2021 will qualify for a chance to win free hot chicken for a year (one awarded), a free T-shirt (5 awarded), and a free Chicken Plate, Sammie, or Salad (10 awarded).

"The only thing better than hot chicken is FREE hot chicken, and with this new rewards program, we can thank and incentivize our most loyal fans for coming back time and again," said Katie Wollrich, chief marketing officer for Joella's Hot Chicken. "We are so grateful for the support of our guests in all of our markets, and we could not be more excited to give back to them by rewarding their loyalty with free meals and other great perks."

Joella's partnered with Thanx, a customer relationship management and digital engagement platform, to create the app customized specifically for the Joella's guest. For every $100 spent, users get a free Chicken Plate, Sammie, or Salad. Catering orders and the purchase of gift cards also count toward reward progress. Loyalty users will also receive:

A free dessert on their birthdays (Banana Puddin' or Pie-In A-Jar) with the purchase of a meal

Referral rewards – app users get 50% progress toward their next reward when a friend joins and makes a purchase of any amount

Special "secret" offers and discounts

First-time users get 99% progress toward their first reward just for signing up

The new rewards app can be downloaded through Joella's website, Joellas.com, or customers can join by texting "Joellas" to 43618. Once the user has signed up and entered credit card information, Joella's will track the customer's spending progress and add rewards automatically, so the guest doesn't have to worry about showing or scanning anything for every purchase. As customers earn rewards, they will get a text, notification, or email, according to how they set up their account. Both in-store and online orders count toward loyalty progress.

Founded in 2015, Joella's Hot Chicken is based in Louisville, Ky., and is the largest hot chicken restaurant brand in the country with 19 stores in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia. The Joella's menu features a wide variety of chicken including Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings, Quarter Dark, Chicken Sammies, and Vegan Chicken. Made with 100% all natural, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken, all orders are seasoned with your preference of six unique heat levels: Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella's Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole. Favorite made-from-scratch Southern sides include award-winning Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Collard Greens, and Sweet Vinegar Slaw.

Joella's opened four stores in 2020 – three during the COVID pandemic – bringing dozens of jobs to each new community. All 19 locations are participating in the rewards program. A list of those locations can be found at joellas.com/locations.

About Joella's Hot Chicken

Joella's Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken and a variety of made-from-scratch Southern sides. Joella's menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings, and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with Southern sides including Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Collard Greens with Bacon, Sweet Vinegar Slaw, and Kale Crunch Salad.

Founded in 2015, the company now includes 19 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella's has won numerous awards including the 2020 QSR Magazine 40/40 List of Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, #10 in Restaurant Business Magazine's 2020 "The Future 50" list, the 2018 Best of Louisville Reader's Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant, and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State. For more information visit us at www.joellas.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/joellashotchicken, Instagram @JoellasHotChicken, and Twitter @Joellaschicken.

SOURCE Joella’s Hot Chicken

Related Links

http://www.joellas.com

