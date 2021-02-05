Joella's Serves Up Limited-Time Crispy Cod Menu Items for Lent

Joella's guests can order the seasonal North Atlantic Wild-Caught Cod that is double beer-battered and fried beginning Feb. 17 through April 4. The Crispy Cod Sammie and Plate can be prepared with any of Joella's six famous heat levels including Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella's Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole (so hot you need to sign a waiver!).

The Crispy Cod Sammie is topped with Sweet Vinegar Slaw, pickles, and Bama White Dippin' Sauce. For $9.50, guests will get the Sammie with their choice of one Southern side. And new this year, Joella's will also offer the Crispy Cod Plate, which includes two pieces of Crispy Cod with Bama White Dippin' Sauce on the side. The Crispy Cod Plate can be ordered with one Southern side for $10.50, or two sides for $11.50. If guests choose to order their Crispy Cod Plate spiced with a heat level, it will be served on top of a piece of white bread in traditional hot chicken plating.

The Crispy Cod Sammie and Plate are available Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 17 to April 4. Florida locations will serve the limited-time menu items every day of the week.

"Joella's is excited to offer this seasonal favorite to our customers who are already in love with our award-winning hot chicken and Southern-style sides – and this year add the Crispy Cod Plate to our Lenten menu offerings," said Christina Happel, Regional Vice President of Operations for Joella's Hot Chicken. "The Crispy Cod Sammie and Plate are the best of both worlds: full of Joella's signature flavor yet paired with the fixin's associated with a traditional fish sandwich or meal."

Joella's Hot Chicken currently has 19 locations nationwide: three in Florida (Largo, Melbourne, and Seminole); four in Georgia (Atlanta, Kennesaw, Newnan, and Woodstock); four in Central Indiana (Indianapolis/96th Street, Indianapolis/Broad Ripple, Carmel/Westfield, and Bloomington); three in the Louisville, Ky. area (Louisville/St. Matthews, Louisville/Middletown, and Clarksville, Ind.), two in Lexington (Lexington/UK and Lexington/Hamburg) and three in the Cincinnati area (Downtown Cincinnati, Mason, Oh., and Crescent Springs, Ky).

For more information on Joella's Crispy Cod Sammie and Plate, visit Joellas.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. A link to photos of the Crispy Cod Sammie and Crispy Cod Plate can be found here.

About Joella's Hot Chicken

Joella's Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken and a variety of made-from-scratch Southern sides. Joella's menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings, and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with Southern sides including Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Collard Greens with Bacon, Sweet Vinegar Slaw, and Kale Crunch Salad.

Founded in 2015, the company now includes 19 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella's has won numerous awards including the 2020 QSR Magazine 40/40 List of Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, #10 in Restaurant Business Magazine's 2020 "The Future 50" list, the 2018 Best of Louisville Reader's Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant, and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State. For more information visit us at www.joellas.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/joellashotchicken, Instagram @JoellasHotChicken, and Twitter @Joellaschicken.

