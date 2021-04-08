Joerns Healthcare and Medela Announce Nationwide Partnership to Expand Access to Innovative Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and MCHENRY, Ill., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a leading wound solutions provider, announced today that they will distribute Medela's negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) product line on a national basis to the skilled nursing and long-term acute care hospital settings. Through this agreement, Joerns will expand its wound care portfolio to include the full Medela line of negative pressure wound therapy products, including the Invia Liberty and Invia Motion 60 NPWT Systems.

"Joerns is excited to partner with Medela to offer this valued clinical choice to our customers," said Doug Ferguson, chief strategy officer of Joerns Healthcare. "As a global innovator in medical vacuum and recognized leader in NPWT, the addition of Medela NPWT to our wound management portfolio enables Joerns to provide an unparalleled offering of clinical choice complemented by service excellence."



Medela Invia® NPWT Systems feature the innovative technology Intelligent Pressure ControlTM and Dynamic Exudate Removal TM and provide users with the confidence that the prescribed therapy is being delivered at the wound bed while dynamically adapting to fluctuations in fluid volume or viscosity, to manage fluid more efficiently. The same NPWT devices can be used in both the acute care and home care settings, ensuring continuity of care.

"We are thrilled to expand access of our critical care products through the Joerns Healthcare network," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. "Through this partnership, we can continue on our shared mission to improve patient care across the continuum of care, providing wider access to Medela's leading technology nationwide."

Joerns will leverage Medela's NPWT University and mobile app with educational tools needed to set-up and operate the Invia NPWT systems, including instructions, quick cards and training videos. To learn more about Medela's complete negative wound pressure therapy system, visit MedelaHealthcare.com.

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.



Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

