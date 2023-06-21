Joerns Healthcare and Winncare Announce Partnership to Bring Mangar Lifting Cushion Portfolio to the US Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a healthcare technology and equipment company, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Winncare, a leading European provider of innovative healthcare solutions for those challenged with mobility, to introduce their moving and handling product range to the US market. This collaboration further strengthens Joerns' position as leading provider of falls management solutions for long-term, post-acute care.

Winncare's Mangar Lifting Cushion range has been used across the UK, Europe and Australasia since 2006. The cushions are designed to lift from the floor to seat or bed height, protecting healthcare workers from injuries often sustained through repetitive lifting. Suitable for use in the EMS, acute, long term, and home care environments, the considerable benefits are clear for healthcare workers and their patients, healthcare facility management as well as payers. These portable devices have been proven to save millions in costs associated with worker injury and reduced hospital readmissions due to fall-related comorbidities.

Laurent Faugere, President of Winncare, commented on the new partnership saying, "Winncare is excited to partner with Joerns Healthcare in bringing the Mangar lifting cushion portfolio to the US market. These products have proven to be valuable interventions in managing patients that have suffered from a fall for both the patient and caregiver."  

Doug Ferguson, Chief Strategy Officer of Joerns Healthcare, added, "We are excited to bring these new safe patient handling solutions to the US healthcare market as a complement to our Hoyer-branded Safe Patient Handling solutions." Ferguson further added, "We know the impact on the patient and caregiver after a fall goes well beyond the immediate event. These products provide impactful new opportunities to improve the response for all should a fall occur." 

About Winncare

Winncare designs, manufactures and supplies inflatable moving and handling and bathing equipment. We are an award-winning company proud to serve a global healthcare market, from the UK to Europe, America and Australia. Established in 1981, we have a clear commitment to designing medical devices which enable people to retain their independence. In addition, our lifting cushions are proven to protect carers from the risk of strain and musculoskeletal injury. Visit Winncare.com for more information.

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a leading North American vertically integrated designer, developer and manufacturer of high-quality products long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) with renowned efficacy and safety. With over five decades of innovation, from our leading beds and therapy solutions to our lifting and repositioning solutions to the future of patient monitoring and sensor technology, we can provide a total solution for standardized care and optimized outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

