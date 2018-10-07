Joerns Healthcare Announces Kevin Conway As Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare has announced that Kevin Conway has been selected to serve as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer.

Kevin brings over 28 years of experience in the medical device industry, both nationally and internationally, to Joerns. Kevin's career includes ownership of PBMK Engineering, Inc., a company that provides organizations with business development advice, product and market analysis, and operations assessments, among other services. Prior to starting PBMK, Kevin served as the Vice President of Global Business Development at Stryker Medical.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the Joerns team," said David Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Kevin's leadership and experience in solving complex customer needs across many segments of the healthcare continuum, Joerns is more poised to further accelerate the Company's growth."

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a leading manufacturer and national service provider of Patient Handling and Wound Care products to the healthcare continuum. It helps healthcare providers solve complex medical equipment challenges, improve patient and caregiver safety, and speed patient healing with its renowned Purple Shirt service and efficient spend management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with 1700 employees throughout North America and Europe, Joerns Healthcare is committed to delivering solutions that improve the lives of patients and care providers.

