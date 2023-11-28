Joerns Healthcare Announces Long-Term Growth Strategy Focused on Medical Equipment Sales and Services, Pursuing Exit from Rental Business

News provided by

Joerns Healthcare

28 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • Joerns continues as the leader in patient handling and advanced wound care products targeted to the post-acute care market.
  • Joerns Healthcare will leverage its rich 134-year legacy of providing quality performance products and services as a standalone US capital business.
  • During this transformation, the company has taken the necessary steps to ensure there will be no disruption in the continuing operations of their core Medical Equipment Sales and Services business during the transition of its rental customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a vertically-integrated, leading provider of medical equipment and services to US post-acute care, announced today that they will refocus the entirety of their resources on their medical equipment sales and services business. The strategy requires a planned exit of its institutional long-term care rental services business and customer notifications began November 20, 2023.

"Today's announcement represents the execution of the next milestone in our strategy to prioritize investments and resources on our core medical equipment sales business to better serve our customers," said CEO Taylor Smith. "Since the pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift in the preferred acquisition model away from renting. Customers are instead continuing to choose to own assets in a time of challenged census, increasing operational expenses and with changes in the reimbursement from fee-for-service to a patient-directed model. We're following the customer's lead as we've done for over a century."

Going forward, the company will continue their 134+ year- legacy as a vertically integrated, value-added manufacturer of high-quality medical equipment essential to sub-acute patients. Joerns has already embarked on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement project for their 300,000 sq. ft., purpose-built manufacturing and supply chain facilities in North America. This investment will build even greater capabilities and capacity going forward to remove costs for their customers.

"This next phase of our journey further champions a focus on the core business and reinvestment in innovation," said Doug Ferguson, chief strategy officer of Joerns Healthcare. "We are dedicated to bringing the highest quality products and care-empowering technologies, driven by customer insight, to the marketplace. Exciting solutions like our Connexio™ IoT platform, available with our leading bed systems, are targeted at saving labor time while creating care efficiencies, improving equipment utilization, and optimizing clinical practice. We believe these solutions are aligned to the key challenges of our customers now and for their future ahead."

Joerns is committed to working with its current rental customers and their alternative rental service providers to ensure the smoothest transition for their business and uninterrupted resident care.

About Joerns Healthcare

A vertically integrated manufacturer since 1889, Joerns tenure and experience are unmatched in the delivery of long-term care equipment sales and support services. It is our mission to make affordable, accessible solutions available to restorative care providers and their patients that are effective, reliable, and safe. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Lindy Plummer, Sr. Director Marketing Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Joerns Healthcare

