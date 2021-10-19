Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point-of-Care Imaging to Wound Care Portfolio Through MolecuLight Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a healthcare technology and equipment services company, announces the addition of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging platforms to its wound management portfolio through an exclusive agreement with MolecuLight Corp. to provide MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology for point-of-care detection of the bacterial burden in wounds. The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first-of-their-kind handheld imaging devices that help clinicians quickly and easily visualize the bioburden of wounds as part of the standard clinical examination. The device can be used on all wounds, in all care settings and provides invaluable information in real-time to inform and support clinician decision-making. The automated wound measurement and assessment platform simplifies wound management to maximize healing and patient satisfaction.

"The revolutionary MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first point-of-care devices that simplify wound management and put immediate decision-making data at the clinician's fingertips. The addition of this bedside imaging tool to our Connexio™ platform creates the first holistic system designed to enable immediate, evidence-based decisions for wound management. The device also eliminates the manual, administrative burden clinicians traditionally face by automating the data flows to their EMR platform of choice. The result is improved healing rates, reduced wound management costs, improved patient satisfaction and increased clinician efficiencies," says Doug Ferguson, Chief Strategy Officer of Joerns Healthcare.



"We are thrilled to partner with Joerns Healthcare to provide long-term healthcare facilities with access to our imaging platform for their wound care needs", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "In our shared drive to advance the standard of wound care, this new arrangement enables access to what is becoming an essential tool for assisting in clinician decision-making regarding the assessment and treatment of wounds."