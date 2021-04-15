Joerns Healthcare Selected by Bristol Hospice as Sole Source Medical Equipment Service Partner

"We are excited to partner with Joerns in the delivery of hospice services in the geographic areas we currently serve," said Hyrum Kirton, president, and chief executive officer for Bristol. Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with Joerns in the delivery of hospice services in the geographic areas we currently serve," said Hyrum Kirton, president, and chief executive officer for Bristol. "Joerns Healthcare is uniquely positioned in the geographies Bristol services now and we have a scalable solution with them as we grow. The Joerns solution enables us to focus all of our energies on the delivery of compassionate care, the reason Bristol exists."

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a medical equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and 125 years of logistical expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

About Bristol Hospice

Bristol Hospice began operations in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides Hospice services from 35 locations in ten states. The Bristol Programs are designed to promote quality and comprehensive hospice services to patients and families in the communities they serve. The Bristol leadership is committed to the company's mission in ensuring that all patients and families who are entrusted to our care will be treated with the highest level of compassion, respect, and quality of care. For additional information on Bristol Hospice please visit www.bristolhospice.com.

