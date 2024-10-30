Joerns Healthcare Sharpens Focus on Core Markets with Sale of U.K. Safe Patient Handling Unit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare equipment design and manufacturing, today announced the sale of its U.K.-based Oxford safe patient handling business to Prism Healthcare. The divestiture represents a continuation of Joerns' strategy to realign the company's focus toward its key North American markets by exiting certain non-core businesses. The transaction also ensures Oxford customers in the U.K. retain access to Joerns' leading designs distributed and supported by Prism.

Joerns will continue to offer its premier line of EasyCare® and UltraCare® beds, the Hoyer® brand of safe patient handling equipment, and its leading line of therapeutic support surfaces centered on its Dolphin® and P.R.O. Matt® systems, all widely regarded by customers across the globe for quality and reliability. In the transaction, Joerns will retain its complete suite of design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, while Prism will acquire the Oxford brand as well as exclusive distribution rights in the U.K. and certain other territories.

"This transaction continues our momentum forward in refining our focus to serve our North American customers by allowing us to reinvest in our core business," said Doug Ferguson, interim CEO of Joerns Healthcare. "As we in turn further accelerate innovation to address the meaningful challenges faced by healthcare providers, we remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and care-enhancing technologies built on customer insights."

