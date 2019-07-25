Joe's Hemp Stop West Houston Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe's Hemp Stop is hosting an official ribbon cutting ceremony on August 1, 2019 at their new West Houston location. "The shop is one of the few of its kind on Houston's west side to provide an expansive line of CBD merchandise for both people and pets," said Joe Willmeth, Founder and Owner of Joe's Hemp Stop.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this community and consider ourselves privileged to offer potential natural relief agents such as CBD, especially to those suffering from debilitating chronic pain," Willmeth continued. The store features a wide variety of CBD or hemp-infused products including oils, creams, flavored gummies, jewelry, and apparel. The store also carries a line for pets which includes CBD infused edibles, treats, and toys.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the main components of cannabis. Some studies show that CBD may help mitigate ongoing conditions such as pain, anxiety, and insomnia. It is estimated that in recent years, millions of Americans have tried the compound, which may largely attribute to the influx of CBD products and stores springing up across the nation.

"Joe's Hemp Stop encourages Houstonians to come check out the new location and speak with our staff about our amazing CBD-infused products. We are here to help and are proud to serve west Houston," concluded Willmeth.

