JOE'S JEANS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH STYLIST DANI MICHELLE AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe's Jeans, the premium denim lifestyle brand, announces a partnership with internationally-known stylist Dani Michelle as Creative Director for the Brand. Michelle's client roster includes Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo, Maren Morris and more. Michelle, known for her feminine yet edgy style and international fanbase, has been featured in various publications, including Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, The Hollywood Reporter, NYLON, and Harper's Bazaar.

"Dani is incredibly influential in the styling world, with clients that are some of the most visible and aspirational female celebrities in the industry," said Suzy Biszantz, Centric Brands Group President, Men's & Women's. "She has a natural passion for denim and we know she will bring a uniquely creative perspective and influence to Joe's."

"Joe's is such a nostalgic brand for me," said Dani Michelle. "I remember when Joe's first hit the market, and it's an honor to now be working with them in a creative capacity. I am a denim girl through-and-through. Denim is a staple, a classic, a forever, and I'm so excited for where the brand can go and what lies ahead!"

Dani will oversee all aspects of creative direction for social content, website design and photography, and will work closely with the design team on directional seasonal trends as well as create capsule collections for the brand.

Additionally, following eight years at A.L.C. LTD – most recently as Executive Vice President, Merchandising & Buying – Leore Arik has joined Joe's as Executive Vice President/General Manager.

"Leore has an impressive knowledge of brand and product development along with a wealth of strong relationships across the industry," says Biszantz. "I am thrilled to partner with her as we continue to grow the Joe's brand."

Arik will be based in the Los Angeles headquarters and will report directly to Biszantz.

About Joe's Jeans

Founded in 2001, Joe's Jeans has redefined premium denim with its inherently LA sensibility and distinctive point-of-view. With an emphasis on incorporating technology into design, the brand creates product for men, women and kids that is innovative and fits flawlessly. Joe's Jeans offers denim, apparel, and accessories and is available at premium department stores in the United States, at specialty boutiques globally, 10 Joe's Jeans stores, and at the digital flagship www.joesjeans.com. The Joe's Jeans brand is owned by WHP Global and operated by Centric Brands under an exclusive long-term license.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company's portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid's category; Joe's Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men's and women's apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company's products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

