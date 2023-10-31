Joesley and Wesley Batista found not guilty of insider trading

News provided by

J&F Investimentos

31 Oct, 2023, 21:20 ET

In May 2023, a majority had already been reached for acquitting both businessmen

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) acquitted today (the 31st) entrepreneurs Joesley and Wesley Batista of charges of insider trading, or the use of privileged information to operate the financial market. The Batista brothers hold shares in J&F Investments, the largest business group in Brazil, which controls companies such as JBS, the largest food producer in the world, as well as Banco Original, Eldorado Celulose, Âmbar Energia and Flora.

In May, the board had already reached a majority decision in favor of acquittal. However, one of the directors requested a review of the case files and cast her final vote today, confirming their acquittal on all three counts of insider trading. The verdict was unanimous for one of the charges and four to one on the other two.

J&F Investments declared that 'This decision rectifies an injustice, proves that Brazilian institutions are solid and reaffirms the integrity of the operations of J&F Group's executives and companies in the financial market.'

SOURCE J&F Investimentos

Also from this source

Joesley and Wesley Batista, Brazilian businessmen of J&F Investimentos, acquitted of insider trading

On Monday, the 29th, the CVM—the Brazilian body equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) —reached a majority verdict to acquit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.