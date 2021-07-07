Joey Dryden joins IMA Financial Group as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"Joey is a valuable addition to our IMA Houston Specialty Team. He is a builder. He understands his clients intimately and advocates for them with vigor, the most important traits to have in this evolved and disciplined insurance market," remarked Ricky Bryan, IMA Financial Group Executive Vice President. "He brings deep expertise in third-party exposures and solutions. Joey is an energetic and future positive thinker. He is invested in the support and success of our team and our current and future clients."

Dryden is a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications-Advertising.

IMA Financial Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company focused on protecting the assets of its widely varied client base through insurance and wealth management solutions. Because IMA is employee-owned, the company's 1,200+ associates are empowered to provide customized solutions for their client's unique needs. For complete information about IMA Financial Group, visit www.imacorp.com .

Media Liaison:

Ruth Rohs

Senior Vice President Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(303) 615-7513

SOURCE IMA Financial Group