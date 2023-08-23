Joey Gase Joins Board of Directors and Drives McGruff the Crime Dog's® Mission Home

News provided by

National Crime Prevention Council

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joey Gase teams up with McGruff the Crime Dog® at Daytona International Speedway, this time as a newly elected board member for the National Crime Prevention Council.

During the WAWA 250 race on August 25, Gase will shine a light on the iconic crime dog's mission to Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. Car number 35 will educate consumers about counterfeit products and direct attention to a new kid-centered website, McGruff.org, empowering youth to become active crime prevention participants in their community.

"Joey continues to be an excellent ambassador for our award-winning Go For Real™ campaign, helping to warn consumers about the dangers of fake car parts," said Paul DelPonte, NCPC's Executive Director. "He joins the board at a vibrant time as NCPC tackles 21st century crimes. His presence on the board will help expand activities with auto racing and other professional sports."

"I grew up feeling safe with McGruff the Crime Dog and can now pass that on to my children and families across the country," said Gase. "Working with McGruff is an honor and I look forward to the important job of growing NCPC."

The car will also sport Alitheon, an artificial intelligence startup helping launch Companies Against Counterfeit coalition.

For more information, visit ncpc.org, or follow the crime dog on any social media channel @McGruffatNCPC.

About the National Crime Prevention Council
The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (@McGruffatNCPC).

Media Contact:
Tatiana Peralta
Communications Manager
[email protected]
954-895-5980

SOURCE National Crime Prevention Council

