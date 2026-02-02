Joey Pahira Named President, Dynanet Corporation

ELKRIDGE, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation, a mission-driven professional services firm delivering high-impact IT and management consulting across civilian, defense, and homeland security missions, today announced the appointment of Joey Pahira as President of the company. Founder Sean Peay will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on long-term strategy and corporate vision.

Joey Pahira Named Dynanet Corporation President

Pahira's promotion from Vice President of Healthcare to President reflects Dynanet's momentum and its focus on disciplined execution, scalable growth, and deeper impact across a broad federal mission landscape.

"Dynanet is positioned for its next phase of growth, and I'm ready to lead," said Pahira. "We have the right foundation, the right people, and the operational discipline to compete and win across complex federal missions. My focus is execution - scaling the business, deepening customer trust, and delivering measurable outcomes. I'm grateful to Sean for his confidence and partnership as we move forward together."

Pahira brings more than 15 years of experience leading enterprise technology, modernization, and transformation initiatives across and within the federal government, with deep expertise in federal health and human services environments. Pahira, a former federal employee, brings a firsthand understanding of public service and the responsibility that comes with supporting government missions. His career spans senior leadership roles responsible for navigating complex federal organizations, where he has guided large-scale modernization efforts, improved organizational performance, and delivered measurable mission outcomes.

"After more than 30 years of building, sustaining, and growing Dynanet, you learn that company growth, comes from leaders who earn trust, deliver consistently, unlock new opportunities, and challenge operational maturity. Joey has played a critical role in strengthening our execution, expanding customer relationships, and positioning the company for its next phase of growth. As a multi-faceted leader, I have complete confidence that Joey will extend our growth well beyond financial results. I look forward to growing how we lead, how we execute, and how we serve our customers. We are stronger operationally, more capable in technical expertise, and more intentional about our culture, accountability, and impact –positioning us well for the next chapter ahead with Joey as President," said Sean Peay, CEO of Dynanet Corporation.

About Dynanet

Dynanet is a small minority-owned business that has been providing IT services to Federal and State customers for 30 years. Established in 1995, Dynanet delivers information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Initially focused on IT infrastructure and operations services, the company has expanded its services to include application services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, automation, and management consulting. Dynanet is appraised on the CMMI ML3 DEV V2.0 rating, highlighting its focus on quality and process improvements. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

