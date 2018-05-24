Joey Price, Jumpstart:HR, LLC Founder and Business, Life, and Coffee Podcast Host accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"Acceptance into the Forbes Coaches Council is an exciting accomplishment and helps me reach more up-and-coming leaders who desire to pursue their best potential in business and life. As a leadership coach who values access to a quality network, joining the Council was the next logical step in my professional journey." - Joey Price

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Joey into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Joey:

Joey Price is an award-winning Human Resources executive, business coach, thought leader, and professor. He is the founder of Jumpstart:HR, LLC, an HR Consulting Practice specifically for small businesses and startups, and host of Business, Life, and Coffee, a weekly personal and professional development podcast. As the CEO of Jumpstart:HR, LLC, Joey innovates by creating HR solutions for small business owners and start-up founders who want to build better, more competitive businesses.

As a podcaster on the Business, Life, and Coffee show, Joey shares carefully curated conversations on personal finance, psychology, professional development, and business for emerging professionals and business owners alike. BLC is a podcast focused on enhancing the quality of your business and life through relevant content that endures over time. Recent guests have included Will Dean (CEO of Tough Mudder), Curtis Midkiff (Social Media Strategist at Southwest Airlines) and Ashley Graham (Supermodel, Entrepreneur, and Body Activist).

Joey is a recent SHRM Top 30 Under 30 award winner, one of Forbes Magazine's Kevin Kruse's Top 100 Employee Engagement Experts in the World, and frequently cited HR and Startup Thought Leader in publications such as Forbes, HR Magazine, Inc., Businessweek, AMEX Open Forum, Money Magazine, and more.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes CoachesCouncil, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

