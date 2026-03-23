Award-Winning, Globally Inspired Hospitality Group Expands California Footprint This April

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOEY Restaurants, the award-winning, globally inspired hospitality group known for its elevated yet approachable culinary experiences, will open JOEY La Jolla, its first San Diego location, on April 23, 2026. Located at Westfield University Town Center (UTC), the new restaurant will introduce a dynamic new destination for San Diego residents and visitors alike for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night dining.

JOEY Restaurant Group to Open First San Diego Location at Westfield UTC

As part of the brand's continued U.S. growth, JOEY La Jolla brings the company's signature blend of globally inspired cuisine, exceptional service, and vibrant atmosphere to one of Southern California's premier retail and lifestyle destinations.

"Expanding into San Diego is a significant milestone for our brand and represents an exciting step in our growth strategy," says the company's President, Layne Krienke, "San Diego's dining scene continues to evolve, and we saw an opportunity to introduce a space that blends elevated cuisine with an energetic social atmosphere. La Jolla's coastal energy, world-class shopping, and strong culinary culture make it a natural fit, so we are thrilled to bring JOEY to Westfield UTC."

Designed as a modern, dynamic, escape within Westfield UTC, JOEY La Jolla offers a comfortably elegant retreat just steps from the Valet at the mall's northwest corner. Guests are welcomed by a fire bowl framed by lush landscaping and wrap-around seating; the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of bubbles before being seated. A covered patio extends along the restaurant frontage, seamlessly connecting the interior through expansive operable glazing panels.

Inside, the bar and lounge anchor the front of the restaurant with a dedicated DJ booth for select evenings and special events, a showcase wine wall defined by bronze detailing, and architectural wood arches framing a feature wall with art by Patrick Puckett and America Martin.

Beyond the lounge, a raised dining space centers around a large olive tree beneath a wood canopy, accented by suspended glass globe pendants and bronze mirror finishes that create a warm, layered ambience. The rear dining space features a second gallery wall with curated prints: an original by local artist Molly Paulick, and a David Bowie abstract by Raymond Logan. Designed for versatility, this area accommodates semi-private dining and group bookings, with integrated media capability.

Spanning over 10,600 square feet, the sleek interior flows into a dining room with an open kitchen, allowing guests to connect with the energy of the restaurant's culinary heart. The establishment will offer a lively atmosphere perfect for everything from happy hour and intimate dinners to social gatherings, effortlessly transitioning from day to night.

JOEY La Jolla will offer a unique culinary journey and exceptional mixology, led by an award-winning team, including Executive Chef Matthew Stowe – a winning Top Chef alumnus and recent guest judge, Bar Development Leader Jay Jones – a Restaurant Hall of Fame inductee, and Group Sommelier Jason Yamasaki.

The menu will feature the brand's signature globally inspired dishes, showcasing a balance of premium steaks, fire-torched sushi, fresh seafood, bowls, handhelds and shareable plates. Guests can look forward to iconic cuts such as the Bone-In Prime Ribeye and Tomahawk, served with JOEY's signature Crispy Mashed Potatoes; exclusive offerings including Crispy Nigiri and Caviar; and newer dishes like Truffle Udon Carbonara. The menu reflects JOEY's long-standing philosophy of blending global culinary techniques with high-quality ingredients and guest-focused presentation. The beverage program will include a curated wine list selected by Yamasaki and handcrafted cocktails from The Good Life Margarita to the Woodsmoked Old Fashioned. Guests can also enjoy the JOEY Supers, a twist on the classic highball with its noteworthy lemon-lime slush.

JOEY La Jolla is offering guests a first chance to experience the restaurant ahead of opening from April 18–22, 2026, with a limited release of reservations now available online - reserve your table or private event today through joeyrestaurants.com. The restaurant will then operate at full capacity beginning April 23, 2026. JOEY La Jolla's full menu will be available all day, including late night, as well as through DoorDash and Uber Eats. See below for detailed restaurant hours, and follow @JOEYRestaurants on Instagram to stay up to date on opening details, including upcoming events and more.

IMAGES:

Download Here | Courtesy of JOEY Restaurants

HOURS:

Sunday – Thursday: 11AM - 12AM

Friday – Saturday: 11AM - 1AM

ADDRESS:

4489 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 1600

San Diego, CA 92122

About JOEY Restaurants

JOEY Restaurants is an award-winning, globally inspired brand with a collection of elevated yet comfortable restaurants. JOEY Restaurants' thoughtfully crafted menu features recipes representing cuisine and hospitality standards from across the globe, curated from journeys by the brand's leadership and culinary teams. From fire-torched sushi and premium cuts of steak to comforting bowls, burgers and handhelds, JOEY Restaurants is committed to blending local culture with innovative and fresh techniques, resulting in delicious harmony of ingredients. JOEY Restaurants' dishes artfully pair with the selections of the bar menu, including wine offerings from JOEY's in-house sommelier and handcrafted cocktails, from a Spicy Passionfruit Margarita with serrano pepper-infused tequila to a sweet Real Peach Bellini with a signature rum blend, real peach molasses, sparkling wine and Sangria. Each JOEY Restaurant location is unique, but they all have plenty in common: great food, lively environments, and exceptional dining experiences. To learn more, visit joeyrestaurants.com.

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SOURCE JOEY Restaurant Group