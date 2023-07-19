Jogan Health Concert Ticket Giveaway Winners Announced

The staffing company has proven its commitment to healthcare providers by awarding concert tickets to two lucky music fans who work every day to treat patients and improve patient care.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months of being active, the Jogan Health Concert Ticket Giveaway has ended. HPs Aubrey E. from Colorado Springs , CO, and Eneida P. from Newburgh, NY are the lucky winners of an unforgettable night. Aubrey won tickets to George Strait, Little Big Town on 6/24 and Eneida won tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on 7/15.

Aubrey won two concert tickets to see George Strait at the Jogan Health Suite at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. She attended the event with her Mom and had learned about Jogan Health and the concert giveaway from influencer Nurse Johnn. Eneida was thrilled to learn that she had won two tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert! She, along with her Mom, flew in from New York for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Taylor Swift in concert from a suite. "Absolutely amazing!" was how Eneida described the concert.

The winners could invite a guest, and - in a heartwarming display of family bonding – they both chose to share the moment with their mothers. During the shows, they had access to Jogan Health's premium suite, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. These legendary musicians gave fantastic performances and both Aubrey and Eneida enjoyed them side-by-side with Jogan Health's own team members - including CEO Dan Dietrich.

"They were very exciting nights," says Dietrich. "It was a wonderful opportunity to get to know two of the people that, as a healthcare staffing organization, we rely on. Both Aubrey and Eneida are hardworking individuals, and they deserved an enjoyable night with their moms. They created memories that will last forever. I am glad we were able to provide that!"

Jogan Health has solidified itself as a company that genuinely cares about the hardest working members of the healthcare industry, as evidenced by Dietrich's end-of-the-night comments.

"Every day, we feel absolutely honored to be a part of this healthcare industry and community."

About Jogan Health

Jogan Health was founded on the principle of helping communities in need during healthcare staffing shortages. They delivered hospital surge staffing services to medical facilities and communities all over the country. Today, we focus on the "care" in healthcare by building staffing partnerships and expertly matching healthcare providers with facilities. They also provide public health services, partnering with government agencies for health screenings and preparedness solutions.

Media Contact:

Leonor Lucero

303-720-1878

[email protected]com

SOURCE Jogan Health