Jogan Health Concert Ticket Giveaway Winners Announced

News provided by

Jogan Health

19 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET

The staffing company has proven its commitment to healthcare providers by awarding concert tickets to two lucky music fans who work every day to treat patients and improve patient care. 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months of being active, the Jogan Health Concert Ticket Giveaway has ended. HPs Aubrey E. from Colorado Springs, CO, and Eneida P. from Newburgh, NY are the lucky winners of an unforgettable night. Aubrey won tickets to George Strait, Little Big Town on 6/24 and Eneida won tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on 7/15. 

Continue Reading
Aubrey won two concert tickets to see George Strait at the Jogan Health Suite at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. She attended the event with her Mom and had learned about Jogan Health and the concert giveaway from influencer Nurse Johnn.
Aubrey won two concert tickets to see George Strait at the Jogan Health Suite at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. She attended the event with her Mom and had learned about Jogan Health and the concert giveaway from influencer Nurse Johnn.
Eneida was thrilled to learn that she had won two tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert! She, along with her Mom, flew in from New York for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Taylor Swift in concert from a suite. "Absolutely amazing!" was how Eneida described the concert.
Eneida was thrilled to learn that she had won two tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour concert! She, along with her Mom, flew in from New York for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Taylor Swift in concert from a suite. "Absolutely amazing!" was how Eneida described the concert.

The winners could invite a guest, and - in a heartwarming display of family bonding – they both chose to share the moment with their mothers. During the shows, they had access to Jogan Health's premium suite, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. These legendary musicians gave fantastic performances and both Aubrey and Eneida enjoyed them side-by-side with Jogan Health's own team members - including CEO Dan Dietrich

"They were very exciting nights," says Dietrich. "It was a wonderful opportunity to get to know two of the people that, as a healthcare staffing organization, we rely on. Both Aubrey and Eneida are hardworking individuals, and they deserved an enjoyable night with their moms. They created memories that will last forever. I am glad we were able to provide that!" 

Jogan Health has solidified itself as a company that genuinely cares about the hardest working members of the healthcare industry, as evidenced by Dietrich's end-of-the-night comments. 

"Every day, we feel absolutely honored to be a part of this healthcare industry and community." 

About Jogan Health
Jogan Health was founded on the principle of helping communities in need during healthcare staffing shortages. They delivered hospital surge staffing services to medical facilities and communities all over the country. Today, we focus on the "care" in healthcare by building staffing partnerships and expertly matching healthcare providers with facilities. They also provide public health services, partnering with government agencies for health screenings and preparedness solutions. 

Media Contact:
Leonor Lucero
303-720-1878
[email protected]com

SOURCE Jogan Health

Also from this source

Staffing Innovator Jogan Health Partners with Premiere Platform "The Gypsy Nurse" to Provide Open Positions to Traveling Nurses

In Surprise Move, Jogan Health Offers Taylor Swift and George Strait Tickets to Healthcare Providers for Free

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.