Jogan Health Invites Lucky Fans to Taylor Swift Concert to Honor Incredible Story of Strength in the Face of Adversity

The healthcare staffing organization was inspired by Katherine Gibson's inspiring testimonial about her sister Laura's medical struggles.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that displays true empathy, Jogan Health offered two tickets to Katherine Gibson and her sister Laura. Unlike concert ticket winners from the Jogan Health Concert Ticket Giveaway , this gesture stems from a truly inspiring story, and not from luck or chance.

CEO Dan Dietrich, influencer Nurse Johnn, Katherine, Brand Manager Nicole Zimmerman, and Laura getting ready to kick-off an evening of making memories at the Taylor Swift concert. Katherine and Laura at Jogan Health's suite at Empower Field at Mile High for the Taylor Swift Concert. Katherine shared "I am on cloud nine for having been able to help make this dream of hers come true!"

Katherine contacted Jogan Health to share this testimonial and it moved CEO Dan Dietrich and his team immensely. Inspired by her sister's work as a NICU speech pathologist, her mother's work as an RN, and her roommate's recent family loss to cancer, Laura decided to put her newfound love for cycling toward a worthy cause.

She enrolled in the Pan-Mass Challenge , a Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon that raises funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. While training, Laura was struck by a car and suffered an orbital fracture, considerable facial trauma, and a concussion.

When Katherine heard that her sister was undergoing critical care in a medical facility near her work, she had to maintain her composure and finished her shift.

"I knew that I was surrounded by people who needed me and that my sister was in great hands. As healthcare providers, we often need to put on a mask for the sake of our patients, and so that's what I did," she told the Jogan team as she held back tears.

"I have Taylor Swift concert tickets, can I still go?" Those were the first words out of Laura's mouth upon waking. The doctors denied her request, as she needed to remain under observation to ensure she was not suffering from neurological damage.

Dietrich jumped at the chance to make Laura and Katherine's day. On a call with Jogan Health, they were invited to watch Taylor Swift perform live from Jogan's private suite at Empower Field in Denver.

"This story means a lot to all of us at Jogan. Both Katherine and Laura showed immense fortitude during this time, and their family of healthcare providers has always prioritized care for their patients. It was a wonderful opportunity to give back and thank them for the important work they do," said Dietrich. "We are thrilled to help create a memory that will last a lifetime."

Katherine and Laura attended the Taylor Swift concert on 7/14 and it is Jogan Health's hope that the experience helps them get through the months of recovery ahead.

