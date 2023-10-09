Jogan Inc. Acquires Emergency Management Organization All Hands Consulting

The Jogan Inc. holding company expands with the acquisition of All Hands Consulting, joining healthcare staffing company Jogan Health.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jogan Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of emergency management company All Hands Consulting (AHC). The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they embark on a journey of shared growth and prosperity.

Jogan Inc recently acquired All Hand Consulting, an Emergency Management Consulting Firm.

All Hands Consulting is committed to providing exceptional services and solutions to its clients. And with the addition of Jogan Inc.'s support systems, AHC is empowered to expand its capabilities and enhance the value to its clientele. AHC founders Steve Davis and Rick LaValla will continue supporting All Hands Consulting as it grows into the next chapter.

"We are extremely excited about this acquisition which presents a tremendous opportunity to take the All Hands concept to the next level, leveraging the success and capabilities that Jogan Inc. has proven in the transportation and healthcare sector. Rick LaValla and I will continue to provide leadership, advisory, and consulting services to the new team and look forward to continuing to service our clients with a more robust organization behind us," says Davis.

Jogan Inc. CEO Dan Dietrich is passionate about enhancing equitable and accessible resiliency support for all. "The acquisition of All Hands Consulting will help make this passion a reality by leveraging the over 25 years of experience and expertise that All Hands Consulting has toward helping organizations and communities prepare for, mitigate against, respond to, and recover from all threats and hazards impacting them. This acquisition also provides the additional resources and bandwidth required to help the vision of supporting innovation and continuing first-in-class services through the enhancement of global resiliency," says Dietrich.

About Jogan Inc.

Jogan Inc. is a venture capital organization founded by entrepreneur Dan Dietrich. Over the last two years, Jogan has launched, acquired or invested in over 30 companies aiming to revolutionize the staffing, transportation, security, consumer, wellness, medical, and real estate industries with technological innovation and comprehensive solutions that bring communities closer together.

