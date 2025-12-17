Joget Combines Vibe Composition with Agentic AI for Secure, Enterprise-Grade Application Development

Generating raw code with AI, particularly through vibe coding techniques that infer intent from natural language, introduces significant hidden risks for enterprises. These include unreviewed logic, undocumented dependencies, security vulnerabilities, and scalability blind spots. Such issues often remain undetected until after deployment, creating technical debt and compliance exposure that undermine long-term reliability. In regulated or high-volume environments, these risks are unacceptable.

Vibe Composition addresses these concerns by design. Instead of relying on raw AI-generated code, it assembles applications from governed, auditable building blocks, including forms, workflows, integrations, and data models that are already aligned with enterprise policies. Every app inherits the platform's built-in security model, role-based access controls, audit trails, and integration safeguards, helping ensure production readiness from day one.

This makes Vibe Composition well-suited for mission-critical use cases. Joget applications regularly handle millions of transactions per month across various industries, including banking, insurance, and logistics, proving that speed and scale do not require sacrificing control.

Unified Integration Through Application and Integration Fabric

As an Application and Integration Fabric (AIF) , Joget strengthens enterprise agility by unifying disparate systems under a single, business-friendly interface. Organizations can seamlessly integrate core third-party applications, new and complex solutions, and legacy systems without custom middleware or brittle APIs.

Joget AIF fits into each customer's preferred operating environment and compliance requirements. It extends the life and value of legacy systems by enabling custom apps, composed via Vibe Composition, that enhance functionality and accelerate modernization without costly rip-and-replace projects.

AI Designer is part of the Joget Intelligence AI Suite , an integrated set of AI capabilities embedded across the Joget platform. Beyond AI Designer, this suite also enables teams to:

Build and deploy autonomous agents that monitor, act on, or optimize workflows using the AI Agent Builder.

that monitor, act on, or optimize workflows using the AI Agent Builder. Seek contextual AI assistance during design, testing, or troubleshooting, right within the development environment using the AI Assistant.

during design, testing, or troubleshooting, right within the development environment using the AI Assistant. Install ready-made AI plugins and tools from Joget Marketplace , such as AI-powered form validators, enhancing both the developer and end-user experience.

The Joget Intelligence AI Suite forms a cohesive ecosystem where agility meets governance. Business users describe needs in plain language, images, or documents. AI composes production-ready apps while intelligent agents continuously boost productivity, all without compromising security, compliance, or scalability.

Key capabilities of Vibe Composition in Joget AI Designer:

Enterprise-ready components: Apps are composed of enterprise-ready components, eliminating hidden vulnerabilities and maintenance nightmares.

Apps are composed of enterprise-ready components, eliminating hidden vulnerabilities and maintenance nightmares. Enterprise-grade governance : Security, compliance, and auditability are built into the platform, ensuring seamless integration and robust protection.

: Security, compliance, and auditability are built into the platform, ensuring seamless integration and robust protection. Enterprise-grade performance: Large organizations use Joget to run mission-critical applications that process millions of transactions monthly , with performance tuned to their operational needs.

Large organizations use Joget to run mission-critical applications that process , with performance tuned to their operational needs. Business-IT alignment: Business users express intent. IT retains control over architecture and data policy without slowing innovation.

"Vibe coding might feel magical, but raw AI-generated code is a liability at enterprise scale," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO, Joget Inc. "Vibe Composition isn't about writing code faster. It's about composing enterprise-grade applications from trusted building blocks instead of risky code. And with the full Joget Intelligence AI Suite, teams don't just build faster. They build smarter, operate autonomously, and continuously improve."

Joget AI Designer with Vibe Composition and the broader Joget Intelligence AI Suite is now available as part of Joget DX 9 , supporting on-premises, public or private cloud, and hybrid deployments. When it comes to enterprises, application development involves not only building new solutions but also ensuring that they are integration-ready. Applications created through Vibe Composition and agentic AI can be integrated with existing systems and connected across diverse environments. The platform integrates natively with enterprise systems, including ERP , CRM, and legacy databases, via a no-code/low-code integration framework.

About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, AI-powered platform that converges no-code/low-code development with Generative AI to rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI with visual app builders —not raw code—Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications are maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric , Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

