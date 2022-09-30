Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board.

Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.

Fleisher's inspiring wealth of knowledge and expertise will help accelerate Joget's growth. His leadership experience will help cement Joget's industry-leading no-code/low-code platform capabilities as the cornerstone of sustainable digital transformation initiatives for enterprises of all sizes and scales.

"I am excited to engage and help with growing Joget. Their success across multiple domains is impressive. Joget open source no-code/low-code platform's ability to empower subject matter experts to quickly innovate is a game changer," said Ric Fleisher.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ric and his experience in the technology industry to our board of advisors," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget. "His business development and growth expertise are perfectly suited for helping Joget advance our goal of empowering organizations to accelerate innovation and their digital transformation journey."

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. was founded with a mission to help customers build comprehensive enterprise apps faster and effectively. With simplicity and flexibility in mind, Joget created an open source no-code/low-code application platform that allows organizations to build complex applications and automate process flows easily. Joget believes in empowering everyone—business users, non-coders, and coders—to turn their best ideas into future-ready solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Joget has more than 12,000 community users worldwide and customers that include Fortune 500 companies, ministries, and government agencies, as well as clients from the finance, insurance, banking, aviation, telecommunication, and manufacturing industries.

