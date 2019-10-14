JOGO Health to present at HLTH, Medfuse.io and GIANT Health

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOGO HEALTH Inc., a clinical stage digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for neuromuscular (NM), chronic pain, incontinence and orthopedics conditions today announced that it will present the underlying science at the following major healthcare conferences in October 2019.

GIANT Health event held at Chelsea Football Stadium in London on October 15 th and 16 th 2019 – JOGO will present in a panel titled "Beyond the Plug: Intelligence Holistic Care"

Medfuse.io event held at Minneapolis Convention Center on October 24th 2019 - JOGO will present a talk titled "Digital Therapeutics for Neuromuscular Conditions"

HLTH Conference held at MGM Grand, Las Vegas from October 27-30, 2019. JOGO will be on a panel titled "Demystifying the Digital Therapeutics Ecosystem"

"GIANT Health is Europe's greatest festival of healthtech innovation. We are humbled that we will be on the main stage on October 16th at the prestigious venue in London. Medfuse.io happens at Minneapolis Convention Center in the neighborhood of Mayo Clinic. We are proud we will be presenting along with companies like Google," said Siva Nadarajah, Co-Founder and President of JOGO Health Inc.

"In a very short time, HLTH has become one of the largest and most important conferences for health innovation in the world. We are so thrilled JOGO Health has been invited to present at this prestigious event," Siva Nadarajah further added.

"We have developed one of the first evidence based digital therapeutics products to treat stroke, cerebral palsy, urinary incontinence and chronic pain using the proven science of biofeedback. Biofeedback is still the preferred first line treatment for many conditions, but the lack of a clinically proven system with behavior modification therapeutic applications that is easy to use has stalled the adoption of biofeedback. JOGO digital therapeutics will give that option to health care professionals," said, Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health.

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every year, worldwide, more than 15 million people have a stroke, 795,000 people in the United States alone. 3 in 1000 children are born with cerebral-palsy. 35% of adult women and 75% of Multiple Sclerosis patients have stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and 15 million people require rehab and recovery post orthopedic surgeries.

About JOGO Health.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases such as stroke, spinal cord injury, chronic pain, cerebral palsy, bell's palsy, post orthopedic recovery, urinary and fecal incontinence.

JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

Contact: Siva Nadarajah, 609-686-9700, siva@jogohealth.com

http://www.jogohealth.com

