JOGO Health to Present Data on Chronic Constipation at APDW 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOGO Health Inc., a New Jersey, USA based privately held digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for neuromuscular (NM) conditions , pain and incontinence today announced that it will be presenting positive data on treating patients with Dyssynergic Defecation, a condition that affects a quarter of chronic constipation patients - at the Asia Pacific Digestive Week held at Kolkata, India from December 12th - 15th, 2019.

The paper will be presented in the lower gastrointestinal (GI) track by Venkatesa, Umamakeswari BPT, Head of Pelvic Floor Rehab, of JOGO Health (India) Pvt. Ltd. - chaired by Justin Yeong Yeh Lee, MD, PhD. Professor of Gastroenterology at Universiti Sains Malaysia, Georgetown, Malaysia., Shinji Tanaka, MD, PhD. Professor of Endoscopy and Medicine, Hiroshima University, Japan and ·Somnath Mukherjee, MD of Calcutta Medical Research Institute.

"I am excited that our results on treating patients with Dyssynergic defecation using JOGO Digital Therapeutics (DTx) were peer reviewed and accepted by the scientific committee of APDW. We will present cases that showed significant improvement post JOGO DTx in population with chronic constipation with defecation dyssynergia we worked on for the past 2 years," said Gary Krasilovsky PT, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health Inc.

"APDW is a prestigious scientific event with delegates coming from all over Asia, Japan and the Middle East. We are thrilled to present our results to the clinical society," said Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health USA.

Dyssynergic defecation is a condition that affects the pelvic floor muscles. These are muscles located in the lower abdomen that allow bowel movements to pass normally. The pelvic floor muscles do this by supporting organs such as the rectum, uterus and bladder. Dyssynergic defecation occurs when the pelvic floor muscles are unable to coordinate with the surrounding muscles and nerves to produce a normal bowel movement. This leads to constipation. About a quarter of chronic constipation is due to dyssynergic defecation.

Chronic constipation is a highly prevalent disorder that affects approximately 15% of the US population.

About JOGO Health.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases , pain and incontinence. JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

In November of 2019, JOGO won the silver medal at the prestigious "Fall Digital Health Awards" in the USA in "Wearable Digital Health" category chosen by prominent judges from American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Center for Endometric Care, American College of Surgeons and the Dana Foundation.

