JOGO HEALTH to present evidence of digital therapeutics at ANZSCoS Annual Scientific Meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOGOHEALTH Inc., a privately held digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for neuromuscular (NM) conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy and urinary incontinence today announced that it will present evidence and performance of its lead investigational product JOGO, at the 2019 Australian & New Zealand Spinal Cord Society (ANZSCoS) Annual Scientific Meeting held at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia from 21 - 23 August 2019.

The poster, "Wireless EMG biofeedback for motor impairments" will be presented in the "Innovation" track.

"I am excited that all four of our case studies were peer reviewed and accepted by the scientific committee. We will present cases that showed significant improvements post Right Middle Cerebral Artery (MCA) infarct rehab, right temporal craniotomy & total excision of tumor post-op rehab, cerebral palsy and urinary incontinence," said Gary Krasilovsky PT, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health Inc.

"We are proud to have developed one of the first evidence based digital therapeutics products to treat neuromuscular conditions, and a research philosophy that puts patients first and reduces treatment costs," he said.

There are 15 million new cases of a stroke worldwide every year. In addition, 3 in 1,000 children are born with cerebral palsy and over 100 million women worldwide suffer from urinary incontinence.

About JOGO Health.

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutic company that developed JOGO, a prescription digital therapeutics product to treat neuromuscular (NM) diseases such as stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, bell's palsy, urinary and fecal incontinence and other NM disorders.

JOGO helps enhance rewiring of the CNS to improve voluntary control of muscles that was lost due to stroke and other neuro-muscular conditions. JOGO is composed of wireless, wearable surface EMG sensors, and a patent protected Mobile App that provide treatment protocols and games that can be adapted for muscle relaxation, movement coordination, and neuro-muscular reeducation, all leveraging neuroplasticity.

