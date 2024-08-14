Johanna T. Fifi, MD, Named President of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS)

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johanna T. Fifi, MD, an interventional neurologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, has been named the 2024–2025 president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), the world's leading scientific and educational society dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery.

As president, Dr. Fifi will lead SNIS in its pursuit to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Together, SNIS members work to promote research, standard-setting, education and advocacy regarding diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head and neck. With nearly 1,500 members worldwide, the society is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care.

"I'm eager to lead SNIS at a time when our field is advancing rapidly and discovering new ways to apply neurointerventional medicine in areas like pediatrics and oncology," said Dr. Fifi. "Being a member of SNIS pushes us to be better neurointerventionalists and advocates. Learning alongside global practitioners within our field is critical, because it ensures that we all continue to grow and innovate for the benefit of our patients."

Dr. Fifi serves as a professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology and Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is also the director of the Pediatric Neuroendovascular Program, associate director of the Cerebrovascular Center and co-director of the Neuroendovascular Surgery Fellowship Program. Her research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at meetings worldwide.

Guilherme Dabus, MD, an interventional neuroradiologist at the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, is now president-elect of SNIS, while Peter Kan, MD, an endovascular neurosurgeon at the University of Texas Medical Branch, was elected vice president.

Additional 2024–2025 board members are:

Treasurer: Justin F. Fraser , MD, University of Kentucky, Lexington , KY

, MD, , KY Secretary: Maxim Mokin , MD, PhD, University of South Florida , Tampa, FL

, MD, PhD, , Education Chair: Jeremy J. Heit , MD, PhD, Stanford University , Stanford, CA

, MD, PhD, , Member-at-Large (neuroradiology): Hal A. Rice , MBBS, Gold Coast University Hospital, Queensland, Australia

, MBBS, Gold Coast University Hospital, Member-at-Large (neurosurgery): David J. Altschul , MD, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx , NY

, MD, Montefiore Medical Center, , NY Member-at-Large (neurology): Jenny Tsai , MD, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

, MD, Cleveland Clinic, Immediate Past President: Mahesh V. Jayaraman , MD, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

, MD, Rhode Island Hospital, Second Past President: J Mocco, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY

Audit Committee Chair: Jonathan A. Grossberg , MD, Emory University , Atlanta, GA

, MD, , Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair: Adrienne M. Moraff , MD, Dartmouth Health, Lebanon, NH

, MD, Dartmouth Health, Governance Committee Chair: Edgar Samaniego , MD, University of Iowa , Iowa City, IA

, MD, , JNIS Editor-in-Chief: Felipe C. Albuquerque , MD, FSNIS, Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix, AZ

Editor-in-Chief: , MD, FSNIS, Barrow Neurological Institute, SNIS Foundation Chair: Blaise W. Baxter , MD, FSNIS, CPMC Van Ness, San Francisco, CA

, MD, FSNIS, CPMC Van Ness, SNIS PSO Medical Director: Daniel H. Sahlein , MD, Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine, Indianapolis, IN

, MD, Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine, SNIS Standards Committee Chair: Clemens M. Schirmer , MD, PhD, Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre, PA

The SNIS Board of Directors will continue to advance the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through initiatives such as the SNIS Foundation, the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign and the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS). For more information on SNIS' Board of Directors, visit www.snisonline.org/board.

