Johannes Leonardo Doubles Down on Creative Department With Four Award-Winning Hires

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johannes Leonardo announced today the expansion of its creative department with the addition of four new creative directors, Bharat Kumar, Marcelo Ramirez, Rachel Frederick and John Regan. Working across multiple client projects and AOR relationships, they will report directly into Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico.



"This is a pivotal time to be joining Johannes Leonardo, and we're thrilled to welcome such a talented group of creative directors to the JL family," said Jan and Leo. "Bharat, Marcelo, Rachel and John have a track record of charting their own course within the industry. We are confident they will each play a key role in delivering courageous ideas for our growing team of client partners."



Bharat Kumar and Marcelo Ramirez join the agency from Momentum New York where they worked together as VP, Creative Directors on American Express, Nike, Coca-Cola and Kia. Most notably, their "Just Do It HQ at The Church" work for Nike transformed a 19th century vacant church in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood into a basketball court and a safe haven for youth. The work won a Grand Prix at Cannes. Prior to Momentum, Kumar spent time at BBH NY, TBWA/Chiat/Day NY, Digitas and Carrot Creative (now Virtue). Ramirez spent time at McGarryBowen, Deutsch, DDB and Digitas. Collectively, they have been recognized at the industry's top award shows, including One Show, Clios, D&AD, Effies, The Andy Awards, and were also awarded the first-ever Cannes Grand Prix for Health for their efforts on the Take It From a Fish campaign.



Rachel Frederick joins Johannes Leonardo from Droga5 as Creative Director. An award-winning creative, Frederick's career has spanned 17 years creating work for a wide range of both small and large clients including Starbucks, Pepsi, Prudential, Sperry, Chase Bank, Microsoft, Virgin Mobile, among others. Prior to Droga5, Frederick has held roles at BBDO New York, Bradley and Montgomery and Publicis. Named an Adweek & Adcolor Champion for her involvement in Droga5's D5in10 Academy, Frederick is dedicated to the future of diversity within the ad industry.



John Regan arrives from Leo Burnett as Creative Director. Prior to Leo Burnett, Regan spent time at FCB and then another eight years at Leo Burnett where he was well-known for his work on Van Gogh BNB, a first-of-its kind experience for the Art Institute of Chicago which won a Grand Prix at Cannes. Over the course of his time at Leo Burnett, John was also recognized by D&AD, Clios and One Show for his work on Allstate and UnitedHealthcare.



Kumar, Ramirez, Frederick and Regan signify exciting and ongoing growth for Johannes Leonardo. 2019 marked the agency's most successful year in its 13-year history as it doubled down in headcount and revenue and focused on the power of long-term brand building. The agency converted on nine brands and added three significant new AOR relationships to its roster with Volkswagen, Gap and Kraft Heinz.



