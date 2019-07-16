Johannes Leonardo Names Debra Sercy as Chief Talent Officer

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johannes Leonardo is pleased to announce today the appointment of Debra Sercy as the agency's new Chief Talent Officer. Sercy will lead the agency's talent strategy efforts while also collaborating across departments to implement modern workplace strategies that embody the culture and creative output of the agency. Effective in September, Sercy will report directly to Bryan Yasko, President of Johannes Leonardo out of the agency's office in New York.

"As an industry we have done a really good job celebrating our ideas, but need to do a better one acknowledging the human source behind them," said Yasko. "Debra's steadfast mission of making strategic talent connections in advertising has deeply influenced the trajectory of our industry and we are confident she will grow the culture of ideation and bravery that makes us great. As Johannes Leonardo enters its next phase of growth, we are committed to placing talent at the center of our organization so we can empower our people to do the best work of their careers."

"It is no secret that Johannes Leonardo is experiencing a lot of positive momentum, but I have believed in JL since I first met them in 2012," said Sercy. "Jan, Leo and the leadership team truly believe in the power that ideas, and the brilliant people who come up with those ideas, have to change the trajectory of our world. More importantly, they are committed to defining the future of work in our creative industry, which is a terribly exciting opportunity for me."

Sercy brings over twenty years of experience as a client and operations leader in founder-led, creatively-focused businesses to Johannes Leonardo. She joins the agency after a 7-year tenure at executive search and acquisition company Grace Blue Partnership as Joint-Chief Executive Officer. At Grace Blue Sercy was responsible for leading, alongside Claire Telling, the team in North America by defining the strategic direction of the business and managing key relationships with agencies, brands, and candidates on a global basis.

"At Grace Blue, I was lucky enough to work with dream partners, inspiring clients, and the most brilliant, diverse talent to transform the industry I have faith in," continued Sercy. "The one thing I missed was the work. Now I get to take all I've learned back to an agency that values growing its people and championing ideas above all else. I can't wait to get started."

About Johannes Leonardo: Johannes Leonardo was formed in 2007 when founders Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico recognized that there is a fundamental shift happening in the way that consumers ultimately engage with brands. Backed by the "Consumer is the Medium" philosophy coined at the agency's origin, this doctrine has guided their approach to taking on the biggest challenges facing some of the world's most influential brands including adidas Originals, MassMutual, Volkswagen, Gap, Amazon, EA Sports, and more. For more information visit: www.johannesleonardo.com .

SOURCE Johannes Leonardo