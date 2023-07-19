Johannesburg Gets Ready for Digital Finance Africa 2023

JOHANNESBURG, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa's digital finance landscape is rapidly evolving, and with it comes the need to foster trust and security within this dynamic ecosystem. To address these crucial aspects, the upcoming Digital Finance Africa conference is set to take place on August 2nd at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This premier event aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the theme of "Secure Horizons: Building Trust in Africa's Digital Finance Future."

The conference presents a unique platform for professionals in the digital finance sector to gain valuable insights and exchange ideas on the latest trends and innovations. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions, interactive sessions, and networking events, creating an atmosphere conducive to collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Key topics to be covered during the conference include:

  • How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts
  • Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience
  • Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation
  • How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other
  • Exploring the Future of Digital Payments
  • Protecting Financial Data and Assets

Some of the confirmed speakers include:

  • Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail
  • Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group
  • Richard Nunekpeku, Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association
  • Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB
  • Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria
  • Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria
  • Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa
  • Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana)
  • Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank

To be a part of this exciting event, interested individuals can register for the Digital Finance Africa conference at https://itnewsafrica.com/event/register_now/ . Additionally, businesses looking to showcase their brand and engage with industry leaders can explore sponsorship opportunities at https://itnewsafrica.com/event/become-a-sponsor/ .

Don't miss the chance to be at the forefront of Africa's digital finance revolution. Join us at the Digital Finance Africa conference on August 2nd and gain valuable insights, forge meaningful connections, and contribute to building trust in Africa's digital finance future.

