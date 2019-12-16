JOHCM To Launch Global Equity Impact Strategy Following Team Hire

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British active asset manager J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) announces the launch of a Global Equity Impact strategy with its socially responsible and impact investment affiliate Regnan, following the appointment of a Global Equity Impact investment team. Regnan is a leading provider of ESG research, engagement and advisory services and is owned by Pendal Group, JOHCM's Australian parent company. Pendal acquired full ownership of Regnan in February 2019 in order to establish an autonomous unit within the Group focused on delivering innovative and credible ESG and impact investment solutions.

The newly-hired four-person team will be based in JOHCM's London office. It will be led by Tim Crockford, Senior Fund Manager, working with Mohsin Ahmad, Maxime Le Floch and Maxine Wille. The team previously managed the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund, which Crockford co-launched in December 2017.

The strategy will be a high conviction, diversified, global multi-cap approach with low portfolio turnover and a strong emphasis on driving impact through engagement. The team will aim to generate long-term outperformance by investing in mission-driven companies that generate value for investors by providing solutions for the growing unmet sustainability needs of society and the environment, using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as an investment lens.

Nick Good, JOHCM USA CEO, commented: "This team hire is an important strategic initiative for JOHCM and Pendal. It expands our investment capability while enabling us to leverage Regnan's ESG expertise. The appointment provides an opportunity for us to provide specialist socially responsible products that meet the growing client demand for investment approaches that go beyond traditional risk and return considerations."

In common with all JOHCM investment strategies, the Global Equity Impact strategy will be managed to a capacity limit, agreed at launch, in order to safeguard liquidity and promote market-leading portfolio performance.

Background on Regnan

Regnan is a leading provider of ESG research, engagement and advisory services. Its focus on environmental and social issues traces back to Monash University, Melbourne in 1996. Regnan was established to investigate and address ESG-related sources of risk and value for long-term shareholders in Australian companies. It has evolved to become a global leader in long-term value, systemic risk analysis and responsible investment advisory.

Regnan's in-house team of experienced analysts produce rigorous, relevant ESG investment analysis. From this research and insight, the team tailors solutions to meet the specific needs of its asset-owner clients. These clients use Regnan's services for a range of purposes from stock selection, portfolio construction and stewardship, through to all aspects of responsible investment framework development and implementation.

Regnan also advocates for ESG considerations to become mainstream through contribution to the public policy debate, board and committee-level participation in industry bodies, and submissions to government. Regnan staff recently co-authored a UN Principles for Responsible Investment report, "Active Ownership 2.0: the Evolution Stewardship Urgently Needs".

Pendal Group's heritage in responsible investing and the Regnan relationship

Pendal Group's heritage in responsible investing dates back to 1984, with the launch of the BT Australia Charities Trust.1 Today Pendal manages approximately A$2 billion in dedicated sustainable and ethical strategies on behalf of its clients. Pendal (then BT Investment Management) was a founder member of Regnan in 2007. In 2016, Pendal increased its ownership of Regnan to 50%. It acquired the remaining 50% share of Regnan in February 2019 in order to establish an autonomous unit within the Group focused on delivering innovative and credible ESG and impact investment solutions. For more details, please visit: https://www.pendalgroup.com/education-and-resources/pendal-to-take-full-ownership-of-regnan/

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM) is a U.K.-headquartered active asset management company with investment offices in London, Boston, New York, and Singapore and a dedicated mutual fund sales team based in Berwyn, PA. It manages $36.1 billion of assets (as at September 30, 2019) across U.K., European, Asian, Japanese, U.S., Global/International and Emerging Markets equities and multi-asset strategies. JOHCM constrains investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

1 The BT Australia Charities Trust was launched when the Pendal business was part of the Bankers Trust Australia Group.

