John A. Hopkins Announces He Will Step Down as IACMI CEO

"Leading IACMI and serving the U.S. composites community has been one of the true highlights of my career. I am proud of the material and manufacturing advances our core R&D and industrial partners have made. IACMI is well positioned to drive further significant national initiatives in composites innovation and workforce development," said Hopkins.

Hopkins became CEO of IACMI in 2017. He had previously served as senior project controls director for the institute where he managed R&D programs. IACMI, under Hopkins leadership, has built upon its strong collaborative system across the U.S. composites community that brings researchers together to advance manufacturing and applications of new composites materials.

"Under John's leadership, IACMI has expanded its footprint and elevated the institute's reputation nationally and internationally. His vision and guidance have provided valuable strength in partnerships, innovations, and solutions relevant to advancing composites design, manufacturing, technical innovation, and workforce solutions — all of which positions IACMI to capitalize on many opportunities in the future," said Stacey S. Patterson, president of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation (UTRF). UTRF is the sole corporate member of Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation, the non-profit organization which operates IACMI.

Patterson said a search for a new IACMI CEO is now underway and that Hopkins, who has set a high standard for innovation and creativity, will be actively involved in finding his successor.

Since 2015, IACMI has managed over 50 collaborative and industry led technical projects with greater than $150 million in research and development value. More than 15 new products are now commercially available and $400 million-plus has been invested in a broad system of open access facilities for demonstration at scale in eight states. IACMI has engaged more than 9,000 people in composites training and STEM outreach and placed more than 100 university interns with industry collaboration.

Through collaboration with industry, academia, and national laboratories, IACMI projects have demonstrated faster cycle times and lower costs for composite materials and structures, decreased carbon intensity, and increased recyclability of composites.

About IACMI – The Composites Institute

IACMI – The Composites Institute is a 130-plus member community of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state, and local government agencies working together to accelerate advanced composites design, manufacturing, technical innovation, and workforce solutions to enable a cleaner and more sustainable, more secure, and more competitive U.S. economy. IACMI is managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. A Manufacturing USA institute, IACMI is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, as well as key state and industry partners. Visit www.iacmi.org and follow IACMI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

