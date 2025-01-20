John A. Kailunas II Named Among Top Financial Professionals in the U.S. for the Second Year Running!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, John A. Kailunas II has been honored as one of the Top Financial Professionals in the U.S. on the prestigious Investment News Hot List 2024. This recognition highlights John's exceptional contributions and reflects the unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation demonstrated by the entire Regal team in the financial services industry.

This accolade is pivotal as Regal prepares to launch its latest program designed to empower advisors to overcome one of the industry's most significant challenges - lead generation. Regal Holdings invests in the businesses and practices of forward-thinking financial service professionals with the bandwidth for exponential growth, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a readiness to learn from top industry leaders.

Regal's new program offers comprehensive support, providing ongoing coaching, practice management strategies, and deliverables, creating a competitive edge in today's crowded marketplace, and enabling advisors to connect with more right-fit clients.

"I am truly humbled to be included in the Investment News Hot 100 for the second consecutive year!" said Kailunas. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and partners. Thank you all for your support and collaboration - together, we continue to achieve great things and make a meaningful impact in our industry. Here's to even more success ahead!"

For more information about Regal Holdings and its programs, please visit Regal-holdings.com.

