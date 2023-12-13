John A. Van Den Bosch, regional leader in pet distribution, acquired by Rubelmann Capital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Capital Partners, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based investment bank, announced that its client, John A. Van Den Bosch Co., a fifth-generation legacy pet food products distribution company and wild bird seed manufacturer, has been acquired by Rubelmann Capital, a leading investment firm. For more than 90 years Van Den Bosch has been a regional leader in providing best-in-class pet products to its customers. Van Den Bosch's reputation within the industry makes it an ideal platform for Rubelmann's long term capital allocation strategy. Additionally, David Blatte former CEO and Chairman of leading pet products companies Quaker Pet Group and WorldWise Inc. has partnered with Rubelmann in this investment and will serve as the Chairman of Van Den Bosch's Board. Under Rubelmann Capital's ownership, John A. Van Den Bosch Co. will continue its legacy of excellence in pet food distribution and the production of Nature's Window wild bird seed. The transition will be seamless, ensuring uninterrupted services to existing customers and partners.

"We take pride in the legacy we have built at John A. Van Den Bosch," stated Dave Van Den Bosch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of John A. Van Den Bosch. "We'd like to thank the leadership team and all the employees who helped grow the business and consider them part of our family. In addition, we'd like to thank our customers and vendors who we have partnered with for many years and our shareholders for their support for the past 90 years." Joel DeBruin, CEO, said, "Rubelmann Capital's dedication to integrity and quality perfectly aligns with our values. We are confident that this acquisition will usher in a new era of growth and success for our company."

"The entire team at John A. Van Den Bosch Co. have done a remarkable job building on the company's 90-year legacy, and we look forward to working with them to continue the growth trajectory for years to come," said Peter Rappaport, Founder at Rubelmann Capital. "We will continue operating as John A. Van Den Bosch Co. and expect a seamless transition for employees, customers, and vendors."

"Current CEO Joel DeBruin will continue to lead the company following the acquisition. With Rubelmann's support, VDB will remain focused on continuing to serve our customers at the highest standards and will remain focused on adding new innovative products to our already diverse offering," said David Blatte, Chairman. "We expect this industry to continue to benefit from the continued growth of pet ownership and increased demand for quality pet products and we look forward to partnering and helping our customers take full advantage of the exciting trends in their product categories."

The transaction was spearheaded by Charter team members Mike Brown, Partner and Managing Director, Jenny Dakoske, Director, Justin Pinto, Senior Associate, and Dylan Stenzinger, Analyst. Reflecting on the experience, Dakoske shared, "It was a pleasure working with and advising the John A. Van Den Bosch shareholders throughout the sale to Rubelmann Capital." Pinto added, "As a legacy fifth generation company, we quickly recognized the synergies with Rubelmann Capital and are thrilled to witness the ongoing growth to be achieved through this partnership."

Charter Capital Partners served as exclusive M&A advisors to John A. Van Den Bosch Co. Miller Johnson represented the seller, and Haynes and Boon provided M&A Counsel to Rubelmann Capital. Old National provided financing for this transaction. The transaction was performed by principals of Charter acting in their capacity as registered representatives of M&A Securities Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SiPC, a separate entity from Charter Capital Partners.

About John A. Van Den Bosch Co.

John A. Van Den Bosch Co. is a trusted name in the pet food products distribution industry and manufacturer of Nature's Window wild bird seed, known for its high-quality offerings and reliable services. With a rich history of serving retailers, John A. Van Den Bosch Co. has earned a reputation for excellence and professionalism. vboschhome.com

About Rubelmann Capital

Founded by Peter Rappaport, Rubelmann Capital is an independent sector-focused middle market private equity firm. Rubelmann seeks to partner with existing management teams and acquire control positions in growing businesses. It's base of LP's allows Rubelmann to provide management teams with investors and board members who are experienced business operators, financial managers, industry professional with global networks and relationships all of which can be leveraged to expand opportunities and drive increased growth for our companies. rubelmanncapital.com

About Charter Capital Partners

Founded in 1989, Charter Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charter offers a comprehensive range of investment banking advisory services, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, succession planning, business valuation and capital raise. Charter Private Capital Management is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), professionally managing numerous venture capital funds and private investment vehicles, including Charter Growth Capital Fund and Charter Growth Capital Fund II. Charter Growth Capital invests junior capital in lower middle market companies in the Great Lakes region to support growth, succession, or recapitalization, delivering a flexible combination of debt and equity to help our portfolio companies achieve their goals along with the professional guidance to back it up. chartercapitalpartners.com / chartergrowthcapital.com

SOURCE Charter Capital Partners