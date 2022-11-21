John A. Walsh, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Walsh, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Surgeon in the field of Medicine and in acknowledgment for his dedication and commitment within his private practice.

Dr. Walsh is a seasoned and highly respected thoracic and vascular surgeon who has been in the field for 25 years. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in thoracic surgery, minimally invasive thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, and endovascular surgical procedures. In his current capacity, he provides the highest standard of patient-centered care at his private practice in Palm Coast, Florida. He is well-known for performing many common procedures including carotid endarterectomies, endovascular repairs of lower extremities, endovascular aneurysm repair – both abdominal and thoracic aorta, major operations on the lung and esophagus, as well as permanent pacemakers.



Dr. Walsh graduated from Villanova University with his Bachelor's degree. His then pursued a medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York in 1975. Soon thereafter, he went on to complete a residency in general surgery at The George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He continued at The George Washington University Medical Center for a residency in cardiothoracic surgery.



In his personal time, Dr. Walsh enjoys golf, spending time with family, and travel. His mentors are Dr. Ralph Alley and Dr. Paul Adkins. He would like to thank his wife, Mary, and sons, Brian and Michael, for their love and support and also his father, Dr. Thomas S. Walsh, for his encouragement.

