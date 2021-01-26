John Altmeyer Named Executive Chairman, GAF Commercial Roofing

In this new role, Altmeyer will develop and lead a multi-year strategy focused on making GAF number one in the commercial roofing market. Altmeyer will report directly to David Winter and David Millstone, Co-CEOs of Standard Industries.

"We have great ambitions for GAF's commercial business, which we've long believed has what it takes to be the market leader," said David Millstone, Co-CEO of Standard Industries. "In John, we have found someone who not only shares these ambitions, but is also uniquely equipped to realize them as we accelerate our investment across every category of commercial."

"With his deep industry experience, along with a proven track record of driving results and transforming businesses, John is singularly positioned to dramatically expand our commercial roofing business," said David Winter, Co-CEO of Standard Industries. "Under his leadership, we look forward to becoming the preeminent player in commercial roofing."

"I am tremendously excited about the opportunity to join the GAF team," said Altmeyer. "My mandate is to drive GAF to a leadership position in the commercial market. The building blocks for success are here—a strong team, excellent technologies and capabilities, and a commitment to win. I look forward to working with Jim Schnepper and the GAF team to help realize its full potential in the commercial roofing market."

"I have long admired John and am happy to have the opportunity to work with him," said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. "His experience and leadership, coupled with the extraordinary talent at GAF, will set us up for tremendous success as we look to grow in this market."

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. GAF provides end-to-end support for architects, specifiers, contractors and property owners seeking high-quality performance and technical guidance. Through its innovative and customer-driven solutions, the company has protected homes, businesses, families and communities for over 130 years. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company with holdings ranging from the world's largest roofing and waterproofing business to aggregates, insulation and industry-changing solar solutions, as well as related real estate, investment, and venture capital platforms. With 15,000 employees, Standard Industries operates in over 80 countries, with over 180 manufacturing sites, and generates over $6 billion in annual revenue. Standard's industry-leading businesses include GAF, GAF Energy, BMI Group, Schiedel, Siplast, and SGI. Standard owns and manages businesses with an eye towards creating long-term value and building world-class assets, alongside its related investment platforms, Winter Properties, 40 North Management, and 40 North Ventures. For more information about Standard Industries, visit: www.standardindustries.com.

GAF Contacts:

Adrienne Teofrio, +1 (973)-872-4441

[email protected]

Clayton McGratty, +1 (212)-821-1604

[email protected]

SOURCE GAF