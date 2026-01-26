JOHN ANTHONY TRUCHARD SHARES PLANS TO RELAUNCH HISTORIC NAPA VALLEY OPERA HOUSE AS NAPA MUSIC HALL

Napa vintner and Uptown Theatre owner brings year-round entertainment programming to downtown venue

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Truchard, the Napa Valley founder of John Anthony Vineyards and JaM Cellars and the owner of Napa's historic Uptown Theatre, announces the upcoming transformation of the Napa Valley Opera House into Napa Music Hall . The venue, which Truchard purchased in 2021, is one of Napa's most cherished cultural landmarks and the former home of the Blue Note jazz club. The reimagined Napa Music Hall will feature two distinct performance spaces—The Ballroom upstairs and The Club downstairs—and is slated to reopen in spring 2026.

Napa Music Hall

Under this new name, Napa Music Hall plans to host approximately 200 shows annually. Following a cosmetic interior refresh that will honor the building's history, the venue's two performance spaces will offer two unique experiences. The 650-capacity Ballroom will bring national touring acts and regional favorites across all genres to Napa, offering standing-room shows where audiences can experience live music the way it's meant to be felt. It will also be available for private rentals for events like proms and reunions, at a preferential rate. The Club, which can accommodate 160 people seated, will honor the legacy of the Blue Note Napa, which brought world-class jazz and intimate performances to downtown Napa for years. That tradition of quality, close-up entertainment continues, and will expand to include comedy, acoustic performances, and other genres that serve the broader community. Complemented by the approximately 120 annual shows at the Uptown Theatre, these venues will draw significant audiences into downtown Napa, supporting local restaurants, hotels, and nightlife while bolstering the region as a year-round entertainment destination.

"Live music and shared moments are part of what makes a community thrive," Truchard said. "This venue gives us a rare opportunity to offer different kinds of live experiences in a way that feels intentional, with big communal nights upstairs in The Ballroom, intimate comedy and acoustic shows downstairs in The Club, all programmed with the same level of care. Between Napa Music Hall and Uptown, we're bringing approximately 350 shows a year to downtown. These audiences support our local businesses, they create energy in the streets, and they remind us that Napa is more than just a wine destination. We're building a place where the arts stand right alongside our wines and restaurants as part of what makes this valley special."

Popular programs like Locals Night, which offers Napa residents special ticket access and pricing, will continue. The venue will also introduce periodic karaoke nights and explore other new event concepts based on community interest. The Club will offer food and beverage service handled in-house, with options paired with Napa Valley wines and craft cocktails, delivering a complete evening experience under one roof.

The transformation of Napa Music Hall represents a continuation of the cultural vision established by community leaders decades ago. "When Robert and Margrit Mondavi worked to elevate Napa's performing arts scene in the 1980s, they understood that great wine and great culture go hand in hand," Truchard said. "Over the last decade JaM Cellars was Presenting Sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley, which helped to establish Napa as a destination for world-class live music. Our hope is for Napa Music Hall to deepen that commitment year-round, both for our visitors and the people who live here."

Show announcements and event calendars will be released in the coming months as the venue prepares for its spring 2026 opening. For more information and updates on upcoming shows, visit https://napamusichall.com, email [email protected] , or follow on Facebook ( @NapaMusicHall ) and Instagram ( @NapaMusicHall ).

About Napa Music Hall

Napa Music Hall, housed in the historic Napa Valley Opera House building in downtown Napa, is a premier entertainment venue featuring two distinct performance spaces: The Ballroom (650-capacity standing room) and The Club (160-seat intimate venue). Built in 1879 and lovingly restored, the Opera House has served as a cultural cornerstone of the Napa Valley community for over a century, hosting everything from vaudeville performances to contemporary concerts. Under new programming leadership, Napa Music Hall is committed to presenting diverse live entertainment—including music across all genres, comedy, podcasts, and performing arts—with a focus on serving the local community year-round while welcoming visitors from around the world. The venue is owned and operated by Napa native John Anthony Truchard, who also owns the Uptown Theatre. Together, these venues present approximately 350 live events annually. For more information, please visit https://napamusichall.com/ or follow on Facebook ( @NapaMusicHall ) and Instagram ( @NapaMusicHall ).

