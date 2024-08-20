JOHN ANTHONY VINEYARDS DEBUTS 2019 JOHN ANTHONY NAPA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

New release celebrates a major philanthropic milestone by Vintner John Anthony Truchard in Chicago, IL

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Vineyards , the premium Napa Valley winery that anchors the prestigious John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, announces the upcoming release of the 2019 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery, founded by John Anthony Truchard in 2003, carries on the legacy of this flagship wine with a stunning new vintage set to be unveiled at the inaugural Chicago Epicurean event in support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Having recently celebrated the winery's 20th anniversary, the debut of the 2019 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon marks the 17th release of this signature wine, awarded 94 Points by Wine Enthusiast. The inaugural 2003 vintage, also earning recognition from Wine Spectator with a 93 Point rating, placed John Anthony Vineyards in the upper echelon of Napa Valley wineries when John was just 31 years old. Known for terroir-driven, collectible wines that balance power and elegance, the 2019 vintage presents with a deep medley of red and black currant, plum, and raspberry aromas. Sourced from estates in three Napa Valley sub-AVAs—Oak Knoll District, Calistoga, and Coombsville—this wine expresses terroir complexities with notes of earthiness, cedar spice, and savory herbs that complement the rich fruit-forward profile. 20 months of aging in 66% new French oak contribute slight caramel notes and round out the wine with a velvety texture and lengthy finish.

"I recall receiving 93 Points from Wine Spectator for the 2003 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon—our very first vintage. After years of planting and farming vineyards for others, this was the wine I started the John Anthony Vineyards label with," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Starting my own wine label had been my dream, so it was immensely rewarding to receive recognition from my peers. Nearly 20 years later, the portfolio and our following has grown considerably and the company has expanded to multiple labels, but the John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet is still our flagship Cabernet in distribution. To add a 94 Point rating for the 2019 vintage to John Anthony's accolades is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our entire team."

This latest release is set to be formally unveiled in Chicago, IL next month at the V Foundation's inaugural Chicago Epicurean —bringing the charity's culinary extravaganza and fundraising event series to the Midwest. Hosted by legendary Hall of Famer and Chicago native Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski, the Chicago Epicurean events will take place in the city's esteemed Fulton Market District from September 19-21, 2024. The weekend will feature local all-star cancer researchers, delicious cuisine crafted by world-class chefs in Chicago, and top-tier wines from the best of Napa Valley, including other John Anthony bottlings.

"John and Michele Truchard are faithful supporters of the V Foundation and our signature events series, in turn helping raise millions of dollars annually for groundbreaking cancer research," said V Foundation CEO, Shane Jacobson. "They have been a part of our Wine Celebration in Napa Valley for over a decade, helped us launch Sonoma Epicurean and grow it into the great annual event it is today, and we are thrilled for their tremendous efforts toward making the inaugural Chicago Epicurean a success this year."

The financial commitment by John Anthony Wine & Spirits is the V Foundation's first strategic partnership dedicated to its signature events series (including the Wine Celebration, Sonoma Epicurean, and Chicago Epicurean) that has now eclipsed $1 million. This donation supports and elevates the V Foundation's signature event series, creating memorable moments and raising funds for innovative cancer research at the top research institutions across the United States and Canada. "John and Michele Truchard continue to push the envelope, and this first-of-its-kind signature events partnership surpassing $1 million is a prime example of that. With their help, we are thrilled to be able to bring this renowned V Foundation event series to the Windy City for the first time with this fall's Chicago Epicurean event," continued Jacobson.

"Fittingly, Chicago was one of the first-ever markets where we sold John Anthony Vineyards wines in 2006," added Truchard. "This city has a terrific reputation for both its classic steakhouses and progressive cuisine—there's a deep appreciation here for great food and with it, great wines. When our friends at V Foundation shared their plans to bring the Epicurean series to Chicago, I couldn't think of a better way to support than by releasing our highest-rated vintage of John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet here alongside esteemed Chefs Achatz, Tentori, and Viviani. It's an honor to help raise funds to secure victory over cancer in such illustrious company."

In celebration of the release of the 2019 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, International Cabernet Day on August 29th, and the upcoming 2024 Cabernet Season in Napa Valley, the John Anthony Vineyards Tasting Lounge in downtown Napa is presenting a vertical tasting of select vintages of their signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The limited tasting will showcase the ageability and cellarability of this wine and its evolution over a decade. Join the John Anthony wine education team in Napa for "Cabernet for Decades," where a side-by-side of the 2008, 2009, 2018 and 2019 John Anthony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons will be poured in a curated tasting experience. These estate wines are sourced and blended from across John Anthony's estates which originated in the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley and over time have expanded to include hidden-gem vineyards in Calistoga and Coombsville. Each release is a definitive expression of the world-class Cabernet Sauvignons of Napa Valley. Reservations are recommended for this custom experience and can be made here .

More information about the John Anthony Vineyards portfolio, mailing list sign-ups, locations for purchase, and opportunities to visit, taste and tour the properties can be found at johnanthonyvineyards.com .

About John Anthony Vineyards

John Anthony Truchard founded John Anthony Vineyards in 2003 with a clear and persisting vision: select the ideal climate and vineyards; choose the best vine stock available; work with the highest-caliber winemaker; and share the resulting wines with those who will truly appreciate them. Today, the signature collection includes Sauvignon Blancs from Carneros, Syrah and Merlot from Oak Knoll District, Cabernet Sauvignons from Calistoga, Oak Knoll and Coombsville, and John Anthony Reserves of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Syrah selected from the best of each harvest. John Anthony wines are highly-regarded, well-balanced, and will cellar for years to come. Available online, through the Tasting Lounge, and on a limited basis at select fine wine shops and restaurants across the country. The John Anthony Tasting Lounge is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until midnight Thursday to Saturday in the heart of downtown Napa. To learn more, please visit johnanthonyvineyards.com .

About The V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org .

