JOHN ANTHONY WINE & SPIRITS LAUNCHES CALIENTE CINNAMON TEQUILA AND LO SIENTO NATIONALLY

A new partnership between John Anthony Wine & Spirits and Lo Siento Spirits pairs the distribution and retail scale behind Butter Chardonnay with a shot-ready cinnamon tequila, alongside a premium additive-free tequila portfolio

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Wine & Spirits today announced a strategic partnership with Lo Siento Spirits, marking a focused expansion into tequila, the fastest-growing spirits category in the U.S. Through this collaboration, Caliente — an innovative cinnamon-infused blanco tequila made for the "shot moment"— will launch nationally in July 2026, bringing a premium tequila into a space long dominated by other spirits. The launch will be followed by a national rollout of the Lo Siento Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo over the next 12 months.

Caliente Cinnamon Tequila

John Anthony Wine & Spirits' distributor relations and retail partnership network creates a clear path to accelerate both brands nationally. Backed by deep relationships across national chain grocery, liquor, and hospitality, plus infrastructure, category expertise, and national alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and other best-in-class distribution partners, the company is uniquely positioned to take Caliente and Lo Siento from strong on-premise performance in select markets to national retail and on-premise distribution.

Founded in 2021 by digital media entrepreneur Ryan Tierney, Lo Siento built its business through on-premise placements, high-impact events, and partnerships with athletes and lifestyle personalities, establishing a strong presence in high-energy social settings prior to exploring broader retail distribution.

"When I met Ryan, I saw the same thing I've looked for every time we've built something new: a product that's genuinely good, priced right, and positioned exactly where the market is going," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Caliente is something the market hasn't seen before—real tequila, clean ingredients, and a flavor profile built for the 'shot moment,' positioned to become a breakout brand in the category. Combined with Ryan's strength in digital media and our ability to scale in retail, this is a brand that can define a new space."

Caliente is a cinnamon-infused blanco tequila produced at one of the oldest active distilleries in the world, made from blanco tequila and bottled at 35% ABV. The quality foundation is what sets it apart: where most cinnamon spirits are built on neutral grain alcohol with flavoring, Caliente starts with a premium blanco tequila base, ethical sourcing, sustainable farming, and a distillation process that has been refined over generations. The result is a clean, lightly spiced profile with a hot cinnamon kick and a smooth, balanced finish. It is sinfully spicy and built for the shot occasion, but versatile enough for cocktails from espresso martinis to hot toddies. Caliente will be available in 750mL, 375mL, and a new 10-pack 50mL single-shot minis—a format that represents a significant portion of the cinnamon spirits category today and a major opportunity for a product that can actually deliver on quality at that format. Through the power of this partnership, Caliente is projected to reach 40,000 cases in 2026 and 100,000 cases in 2027.

The Lo Siento Tequila line, which includes a blanco, reposado, and añejo, is made with 100% Blue Weber agave sustainably farmed in the Jalisco highlands, distilled at a family-owned distillery. The blanco is floral and velvety, offering a refined, expressive profile. The reposado, aged in white oak bourbon barrels, reveals silky notes of caramel and vanilla with a soft peppery finish. The añejo, aged 15 months in American bourbon oak casks, delivers a rich, smoky caramel character with depth and complexity.

The partnership comes at a moment of sustained momentum for tequila, the fastest-growing major spirit in the U.S. and one of the only categories continuing to gain share, driven by consumer demand for premium, authentic products, according to NielsenIQ. The global tequila market is valued at $10 billion and continues to expand, and this partnership positions John Anthony Wine & Spirits at the center of that growth—and at the forefront of what comes next.

Within one of the largest and most dynamic segments in spirits, there has been a longstanding gap between quality and occasion. Caliente bridges that divide, bringing a proven, high-demand drinking experience into the tequila category with true authenticity. By combining high-integrity ingredients with bold, high-energy appeal, Caliente introduces a new standard, unlocking a powerful, fast-growing space and redefining what tequila can be.

"We're thrilled to partner with John Anthony Wine & Spirits," said Ryan Tierney, Founder and CEO of Lo Siento Spirits. "Their national footprint and experienced sales team bring the scale and momentum to take our business to the next level, building on the strong foundation we've created in hospitality and through hands-on brand building. Together, we combine complementary strengths to unlock the next phase of growth and bring distinctive products like Caliente to life across a range of elevated experiences, from mountain destinations to golf and hospitality."

Caliente will be available in stores nationally beginning July 2026, with Lo Siento Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo rolling out over the following 12 months. Learn more @LoSiento, @hotcaliente, at LoSientoTequila.com, and JohnAnthonyWS.com, or contact VP Sales John Anthony Wine & Spirits.

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, John Anthony Vineyards, which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines, which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity—receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines, Paso Robles—a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. The company's expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas Real-Tequila Soda RTD, and continues with the Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, John Anthony Wine & Spirits continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in; Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS.com.in

About Lo Siento Spirits

Lo Siento Spirits is an ultra-premium tequila brand crafted in the Jalisco Highlands using 100% Blue Weber agave. Built around the concept of "The Unapologetic Spirit," Lo Siento merges authentic tequila production with bold, culturally fluent storytelling designed for modern consumers. Its core lineup—Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo—delivers a premium tequila experience at an attainable price point. The brand's latest innovation, Caliente, is a shot-ready cinnamon-infused tequila—bringing a tequila base to an occasion long dominated by cinnamon whiskey. Driven by creator partnerships, athlete involvement, and experiential activations, Lo Siento continues to expand through retail and on-premise placements while building a community-forward brand presence. Learn more at LoSientoTequila.com

SOURCE John Anthony Wine & Spirits