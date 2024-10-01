JOHN ANTHONY WINE & SPIRITS LAUNCHES HACHIDORI SAKES

In Partnership with Sake Master Stuart Morris, John Anthony Expands Portfolio to Include Premium Japanese Sake

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Wine & Spirits proudly announces the launch of Hachidori Sake, a line of premium, authentic Japanese Sakes crafted by Sake Master, Stuart Morris. Hachidori, which translates to "hummingbird" and has great significance in Japanese culture, made its debut at Sake Day 2024 in San Francisco, introducing the collection which includes three exceptional Sake styles: Junmai, Junmai Ginjo, and Daiginjo. It is believed that if a tiny hummingbird can appear stationary in mid-flight, anything is possible. Hachidori Sake represents the art of the impossible, masterfully blending Japanese tradition, innovation and the impossible pursuit of exceptional, authentic Japanese Sake by Morris.

Following a chance meeting in 2023, Hachidori Sake was conceived by John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits in partnership with Morris. Their shared vision was to introduce authentic Japanese Sakes to the American market which has become increasingly curious to explore cultures through culinary experiences.

"Hachidori is the culmination of a 25-year journey and a testament to the power of passion and perseverance," said Stuart Morris, Sake Master and Hachidori Sake Brewer, who joined John Anthony Wine & Spirits after a storied career at numerous Michelin-starred restaurants and renowned sushi establishments. "As one of the few non-Japanese natives to achieve Master of Sake status and craft premium Sakes at a foremost Japanese brewery, I've dedicated my life to understanding and honoring the culture, tradition, and styles of Japanese Sake. With Hachidori, we're bringing that authenticity and craftsmanship to the American consumer in a way that's approachable and food-friendly across many cuisines."

The debut Hachidori lineup includes:

Hachidori Junmai : A light, bright sake with notes of cucumber, green apple, steamed rice, and citrus zest. It features an intriguing umami mid-palate and ends with a clean, dry finish.

: A light, bright sake with notes of cucumber, green apple, steamed rice, and citrus zest. It features an intriguing umami mid-palate and ends with a clean, dry finish. Hachidori Junmai Ginjo : A full-flavored Sake highlighting honeydew melon, white raspberry, and green banana with hints of jasmine. It offers a refreshing finish with ample acidity.

: A full-flavored Sake highlighting honeydew melon, white raspberry, and green banana with hints of jasmine. It offers a refreshing finish with ample acidity. Hachidori Daiginjo: A beautifully-balanced Sake with a complex mouthfeel full of lush, ripe fruit such as crisp apple, cantaloupe, and Asian pear. The mid-palate has tones of hazelnut and fennel pollen with a long, focused finish.

"As we begin our journey expanding our portfolio outside of the wine category, Hachidori Sake will embody our continued commitment to creating remarkable new beverages that capture the best of tradition and terroir," expresses John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "By partnering with Stuart, a true master of his craft, to honor the heritage of Japanese Sake brewing, we've created something truly special that we're excited to share with the world."

Hachidori Sakes are crafted at Shindo Brewery, a 10th-generation family-run brewery in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, known for its dedication to both tradition and innovation. The brewery uses premium Sake rice grown on-site and pristine mountain water, which lends Hachidori Sakes their characteristic crisp, clean finish.

"The confluence of terroir, ingredients, timeless tradition, and our pursuit of perfection with a fresh approach truly set Hachidori Sakes apart," added Morris, who was trained under Masanobu Shindo, 10th-generation brewer and president of Shindo Brewery. "We're proud to offer Sakes that showcase the diverse, high-quality flavors of Yamagata, ranging from light and floral to rich and full-bodied, with a balanced blend of umami, sweetness, and acidity."

Available in select fine restaurants and retail locations, Hachidori Sake invites America to embark on a journey of taste and tradition, offering an authentic Japanese Sake experience for discerning drinkers. Hachidori is the perfect addition to premium beverage lists at restaurants ranging from traditional to modern, from by the glass, to flights, to by the bottle. Contact Hachidori Sake to join some of America's finest chefs and restaurateurs and learn more about adding these premium Sakes to your beverage list: www.hachidorisake.com .

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

John Anthony Wine & Spirits, established by Founder and CEO John Anthony Truchard includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today, Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling Chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2024).

About Hachidori Sake

Hachidori Sake is a premium offering from John Anthony Wine & Spirits, made by Sake Master, Stuart Morris. Represented by the culturally-important Hachidori, which translates to hummingbird, it is believed in Japanese culture that if a tiny bird can hover in mid-air, anything is possible. When Morris was told it would be impossible for an American to craft authentic Japanese Sake, he almost believed them. Hachidori is crafted by Morris at the renowned Shindo Brewery in Yamagata, Japan, and embodies the perfect fusion of Japanese tradition, innovation and the art of the impossible. Hachidori Sakes are handcrafted using pristine mountain water and premium Sake rice grown on-site, resulting in a range of authentic, food-friendly Sakes with clean, crisp finishes. From light and bright Junmai to complex and beautifully-balanced Daiginjo, Hachidori offers discerning consumers and Sake enthusiasts an unparalleled tasting experience that honors Japanese heritage while appealing to the American palate. Hachidori Sake: Impossibly delicious Japanese Sakes.

